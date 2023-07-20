Mindy Myers was inducted into the 2023 Nexstar Sports Awards Hall of Fame

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The 2023 Nexstar Sports Awards were held on July 20, 2023, at D.L. Ligon Coliseum on the campus of Midwestern State University.

Four local athletes/coaches were inducted into the Nexstar Sports Hall of Fame, while 17 special awards were presented to Texoma Talent.

Mindy Myers was inducted into the Nexstar Sports Hall of Fame as a member of the class of 2023

Mindy Myers is the most decorated athlete in UIL history, winning 10 individual gold medals, two silver, and one bronze. Myers led the Mogulettes to three team track and field state championships and one runner-up finish.

She won the 800m run four times, the 1600m run twice, and was a part of three 1600m relay state champions. She also won gold in the high jump her junior year.

Myers is a two-time UIL state cross country champion and an all-state talent as a Mogulette on the basketball court.

In 1990 she joined the Midwestern State basketball team, where she remains the school’s all-time assists leader with 526. She also still holds the program record for most steals with 326, and her 1,194 points land her 12th on the career scoring list.

Since graduating from MSU, Myers has embarked on a 24-year career as an educator with coaching stints at Holliday, Aledo, Odessa Permian, Vernon, Knox City, Benjamin and currently at Haskell High School.

Most recently she led the Maidens track team to a state championship in 2022.

