WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The 2023 Nexstar Sports Awards were held on July 20, 2023, at D.L. Ligon Coliseum on the campus of Midwestern State University.

Four local athletes/coaches were inducted into the Nexstar Sports Hall of Fame, while 17 special awards were presented to Texoma Talent.

The award for Game of the Year goes to the Windthorst volleyball team, after its state championship match against Lindsay!

Windthorst vs Lindsay – Class 2A Volleyball State Championship

Volleyball tends to be a game of runs, and that held true on November 16, 2022 at the Culwell Center in Garland. The Class 2A state title match was back-and-forth as the teams exchanged set victories, setting up a decisive 5th set for all the marbles. Lindsay had the momentum after winning the 4th set, but Windthorst raced out to an early 5th set lead, winning point after point after point. The Trojanettes never trailed in the 5th set. The match ended with tournament MVP Rylee Wolf smashing home the game-winning kill, earning the program’s 14th state championship, the most of any school in the state of Texas! Tara Tackett recorded nine blocks, a new Class 2A state tournament record.

The 2023 Nexstar Sports Award for Game of the Year goes to Windthorst vs Lindsay (Volleyball)

The other nominees for 2023 Game of the Year:

Benjamin vs Lorraine – Class 1A D2 Football State Championship

On the morning of December 14, 2022 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Benjamin won its first state title in school history. The Mustangs trailed early on, down 8-0 and 14-8. They allowed a pair of touchdowns in the first two and a half minutes, then locked it down defensively, giving up just six points the rest of the way. Offensively, Benjamin scored on all nine of its possessions, securing victory via the 45-point-rule during the third quarter. Nick Stovall earned Defensive MVP honors while Grayson Rigdon took home Offensive MVP. Benjamin completed an undefeated season, going the entire year as the No. 1 ranked team in the state.

Hirschi vs Brock – Football

Week two of the Friday Night Football season began on a Thursday night at Memorial Stadium. A game which won’t soon be forgotten, it featured a battle of state-ranked opponents. Hirschi was ranked No. 3 and Brock No. 2, both teams with state title aspirations. The game was billed as one of the best matchups in the state even before kickoff. The Eagles were up by a field goal at halftime, and the Huskies led by a touchdown heading into the 4th quarter. Back and forth they went. Brock tied the game up with 10 seconds to play, forcing overtime. Hirschi got on the board with an OT score, and then it was time to play defense. On 4th down and goal with the game on the line, Isaiah Flores intercepted a pass to end the game. Hirschi won 37-30.