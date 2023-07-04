WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – July 20 will be a very special evening for Texoma area student-athletes and their coaches at the Nexstar Sports Awards gala held at D.L. Ligon Coliseum at MSU.

KFDX Sports Director Tobin McDuff will present awards in 17 categories to local athletes and coaches at both the high school and collegiate levels.

This year’s Nexstar Sports Awards will air live on KFDX and stream on Texoma’s Homepage. The show will air from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday.

If you are interested in purchasing tickets for the Nexstar Sports Awards you can contact Kristin Beirne at 940-691-0003 ext. 1225. Tickets are $30 for VIP floor seating with dinner or $10 for general admission balcony seating.

In addition to the awards show, the Texoma Sports Hall of Fame will induct its class of 2023.