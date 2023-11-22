NOCONA (KFDX/KJTL) — From Texoma to Times Square, several local students are eagerly preparing for their performances in the nation’s most well-known parade.

After a long seven months of practice and preparation, the Nocona High School’s Varsity Cheer Team has finally made its way to New York City, where the team will perform during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, November 23, 2023.

The team was invited to participate this past May when Head Coach Becky Wilson received a Facebook message from a parade representative.

“When I first found out, I honestly thought it was a scam,” Wilson recalled. “When I saw the talent that we had and what the girls put in for this and where they’re going, it really did make me feel proud.”

With some financial help from the community, the Lady Indians made their way to Times Square on Monday, November 20. Wilson said the week has been full of rehearsals and exploring The Big Apple, all in preparation for the team’s big day tomorrow.

The Nocona team isn’t the only one awaiting the Thanksgiving parade.

A few former Old High students will also be performing in the 97th Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade with the Texas Tech Goin’ Band.

Trumpet player Nicholas Bomer and tuba player Bennett Bristo, class of 2022, and trombone player Jonathan Lewellyn, class of 2021, will march in Times Square after the Goin’ Band was asked to perform earlier this year.

The band left for NYC on Monday, November 20, and kicked off their exciting week with an appearance on “The Today Show” on Wednesday morning, November 22.

Be sure to watch the parade and support Texoma’s talent on Thanksgiving morning on KFDX Channel 3 at 8 a.m.