NOCONA (KFDX/KJTL) — For the first time in over a decade, the City of Nocona is in Stage Three of its Drought Contingency Plan.

On Wednesday, December 13, 2023, Nocona officials announced the updated plan for tackling the new drought stage on their website.

In it, landscaping watering is allowed on Sundays and Thursdays for even-number addresses, and Saturdays and Wednesdays for odd-number addresses. All irrigation must be between the hours of midnight to 10 a.m. or 8 p.m. to midnight.

City officials have also reminded residents to update their automatic sprinkler system times.

Additionally, city officials stated that the watering of golf course greens has been limited to once per day between midnight and 8 a.m., while fairways may be watered only on Fridays between those hours.

The last time the community found itself in a Stage Three Drought was in 2012.

To view more stage three guidelines and regulations, visit the City of Nocona’s website.