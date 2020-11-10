Oh Christmas Tree

Oh Christmas Tree

The Grinch

Peggy Rogers
4′ Tree

A Shiny Bright Christmas

Chip Kouri
4′ Tree

Christmas Festival

Work Services Corp.
4′ Tree

Mardi Gras

FUMC – Holliday
Wreath

Merry Christmas

University UMC
Wreath

Let It Snow

Jackie Riley (1st National Bank)
4′ Tree

Thankful

Cheryl Williamson
Wreath

God’s Creatures, Great and Small

Betty Bowles
4′ Tree

Into the Woods

FUMC – Holliday
Wreath

Glamping All the Way

Pat Shores/Michelle Payne
Wreath

Sparkle

Dorcas Chasteen
4′ Tree

Ho Ho Ho

Encore the Christmas Store
Arrangement

Stitcher’s Dream

FUMC – Holliday
3′ Tree

Blue Willow

Smith’s Gardentown
4′ Tree

Frosty and Friends

Betty Browning
Garland

Spring Will Come

Doris Lackey
Oil Painting

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News