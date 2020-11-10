Oh Christmas Tree

The Grinch
Peggy Rogers
4′ Tree
A Shiny Bright Christmas
Chip Kouri
4′ Tree
Christmas Festival
Work Services Corp.
4′ Tree
Mardi Gras
FUMC – Holliday
Wreath
Merry Christmas
University UMC
Wreath
Let It Snow
Jackie Riley (1st National Bank)
4′ Tree
Thankful
Cheryl Williamson
Wreath
God’s Creatures, Great and Small
Betty Bowles
4′ Tree
Into the Woods
FUMC – Holliday
Wreath
Glamping All the Way
Pat Shores/Michelle Payne
Wreath
Sparkle
Dorcas Chasteen
4′ Tree
Ho Ho Ho
Encore the Christmas Store
Arrangement
Stitcher’s Dream
FUMC – Holliday
3′ Tree
Blue Willow
Smith’s Gardentown
4′ Tree
Frosty and Friends
Betty Browning
Garland
Spring Will Come
Doris Lackey
Oil Painting