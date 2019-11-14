Boy Scouts honor former WF mayor Glenn Barham with Americanism Award

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Kemp Center for the Arts hosted a luncheon Thursday morning honoring a former Wichita Falls mayor.

The Boys Scouts of America put the event together and also had a special guest speaker as well.

Wichita Falls former mayor Glenn Barham became mayor of Wichita in 2010 and left in 2016.

After serving the city, Barham continues to help the community as well as Sheppard Air Force Base, and Thursday morning, the community felt he was the right person to receive the Americanism award.

It was all applause for former mayor and current president of Sheppard military affairs.

“It’s very humbling to receive the Americanism Award from the Boy Scouts,” Barham said. “When I was informed, I was speechless. I was sure how to respond and even a month later, I’m still at a lost for words.”

Mayor Stephen Santellana presented the award to his predecessor and said it’s important to remember all the commitment that Barham has put into the city and still continues to do.

“In 1969, he started his career in Wichita Falls,” Santellana said. “He has done so many things for us, so it was perfect that the Boy Scouts recognize his importance to our community and what he has done for Wichita falls,” mayor Stephen Santellana said.

Col. Kenyon Bell of the 82nd training wing was the special guest speaker and said he has become close to Barham in just the short time he has been at Sheppard.

“‘Cause of what Glenn has meant to the Sheppard military affairs committee and what he represents as far as the community, it’s a tremendous honor to be able to come out and provide some comments at this event.”

Barham said he was happy to receive the award and has had a wonderful life and career. The only regret he said he had was never reaching Eagle rank in Boy Scouts.