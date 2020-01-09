Le Chateau Pet Resort WF location plans to open in May

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texoman pets could soon take a pampered vacation of their own while their owners are out of town.

Le Chateau Pet Resort on State Highway 79 celebrated its groundbreaking Thursday afternoon.

The all-suite luxury hotel will offer pet boarding, doggie daycare and positive reinforcement training for 60 dogs and 20 cats at a time.

Each dog has its own inside/outside access to yards, gyms and a pool.

Cats will have an aquarium view, outdoor access and virtual birdwatching.

It’s first location is in Amarillo and founder Dawn Hallgren said it will create about 20 jobs for Wichita Falls

“We have a colleague that lives here, George Berre of Canine Grass, that actually told us you should come out to this community and we came, took a look, fell in love with the community and it’s kind of history from there, we decided to build something,” Hallgren said.

Plans are in place to open May 18, 2020.

They’re accepting reservations for Memorial Day weekend.

They’re also looking for employees, click here for more information.

Click here for the Facebook page.