Sheppard AFB main gate construction set for completion in Spring 2020

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A project that’s that includes the construction of Sheppard’s new main gate should be complete by the end of Spring 2020.

The project is to strengthen the main gate to better protect Sheppard Air Force Base military men and women and also to bring it up to date.

There’s also a new sight to see with T-38s now mounted outside the gate and on permanent display.

This project is being funded by city, state and federal dollars.

“About $5.7 million of the project are from Air Force minor construction fund, so it comes from the government,” Sheppard Air Force public relations representative George Woodward said. “Another million and a half are coming from the state and just economic grant from the governor’s office, and the city of Wichita Falls and the 4H board made the decision to match those funds, so they contributed in another million and a half dollars to make this happen.”

The total cost of the project is about $9 million, and Sheppard officials said so far the weather has been in their favor to stay on schedule.

When the project is complete, a ribbon-cutting ceremony is expected.