WFISD teacher solves translation issue with innovation

An Engineering teacher at the WFISD Career Education Center is going above and beyond to promote inclusivity in his classroom.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An engineering teacher at the WFISD Career Education Center is going above and beyond to promote inclusivity in his classroom.

Jeff Davis is able to communicate with his student with the WT2 translator earbuds.

Davis is no stranger to problem-solving, so it does not really come as a surprise that he solved a problem of his own in his classroom: communicating with his student who speaks little to no English.

“I saw in the newspaper Chillicothe had bought the WT2 translator for their students, and so I started looking at that and I was really interested,” Davis said.

After research Davis said he believed they would prove effective for his student, tenth grader Lizbeth Olguin who just recently moved to the United States.

“When the teacher told me this is how I was going to learn the work and understand in his class, it [made class] easier,” Olquin said in Spanish.

“Lizbeth no longer sits in class completely clueless,” Davis said.

Davis said if there is a student who speaks very little English, generally they find a bilingual student to assist with translation. This time though, he didn’t have a bilingual student so he felt innovation was best but it does more than translate to her native tongue.

“A real added benefit to her using this in class is that she is hearing the spoken word and then she is hearing it translated almost instantaneously,” Davis said.

“I believe [English] is an important language and is something I would like to learn, speak and write the same, I think it’s great,” Olguin said in Spanish.

While they have been communicating with the AI earbuds for just about three weeks, Davis said much improvement has been seen in Olguin’s class participation, but like anything, there is still much to learn to make this transition go smoothly.

Davis said it is important to him to give every student equal opportunity that is why he went above and beyond to make this happen.

