WWII veteran, former WF firefighter celebrates 100th birthday

WICHITA FALLS(KFDX/KJTL) — One Wichita Falls veteran is looking on the bright side as he celebrates a major milestone.

World War II veteran Virgil Robinson turned 100 on Thursday.

Robinson served in the Army Air Corp for 37 months loading bomb on B17 airplanes and spent two months in Europe.

Robinson then joined the fire department in 1949 and retired after 35 years. He said the key to making it to 100 is getting to 99.

“I feel fortunate, real fortunate, I know there’s a lot of people a lot younger that’s in a lot worst shape than I am,” Robinson said.

The fun is just getting started though, in a couple of weeks everyone is invited to celebrate with him.

There will be a surprise block party for Virgil on Nov. 9 on the 400 block of East Rogers Drive.

Family members want to remind the public that Robinson does not know about this and should not say anything to him.

Also, Robinson is accepting birthday cards if you would like to wish him a happy birthday.

Send cards to Virgil Robinson, 401 East Rogers Drive, Wichita Falls, Texas 76309.