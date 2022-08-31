WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A drive-thru burger lunch to raise funds for a teenage girl from Iowa Park suffering from a debilitating illness is fast approaching.

Patties For Addie will be held on Friday, September 9, 2022, beginning at 11 a.m. and lasting until 2 p.m. at Herb Easley Motors, located at 1125 Central Freeway in Wichita Falls.

Addie Myers, 14, of Iowa Park

The drive-thru burger lunch will benefit the Myers family of Iowa Park to help cover the cost of medical expenses and ongoing therapy for 14-year-old Addie Myers.

Addie is suffering from what doctors refer to as “Long COVID-19”, which has caused her to develop dysautonomia, a condition that affects her autonomic nervous system.

The autonomic nervous system is responsible for all of the involuntary functions of the human body, including heartbeat, breathing, digestion, and blood pressure.

Addie also suffers from POTS, or postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, which is a form of dysautonomia.

According to Lyndsay Dorman Myers, Addie’s mother, Addie has been in and out of hospitals, emergency rooms, and doctor’s offices as she battles these illnesses.

Since COVID-19 is still a new disease, very little research exists to aid doctors in treating COVID-19 patients who develop “Long COVID-19”, and many treatments are still trial and error.

Myers said Addie has seen doctors, therapists, and specialists in Electra, Houston, and Oklahoma City.

As the Myers family continues to fight through their daughter’s difficult situation, we’re calling on the community to rally around them and support them, as they’ve done for so many families in need over the years.

Between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Friday, September 9, you can stop by Patties for Addie at Herb Easley Motors and buy a burger lunch. All the funds will go directly to the Myers family.

If you’d like to place an advanced call-ahead order, please do so by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6, by calling (940) 632-8910.

Cash and Venmo will be accepted for call-ahead orders as well as on the day of the event. If you’d like to make an additional donation to the Myers family, you can do so via Venmo.

Thank you to our sponsors, Herb Easley Motors, Sam’s Club of Wichita Falls, American National Bank and Trust, Electra Hospital District, McBrides Steakhouse, and Lowe’s Market, for partnering with KFDX and KJTL to make this incredible fundraiser happen.

And, of course, thank you in advance, Texoma, for your donations to the Myers family. We hope to see you on September 9 for Patties for Addie!