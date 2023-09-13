HENRIETTA (KFDX/KJTL) — The 92nd annual Clay County Pioneer Reunion is back this week for three days of food, floats, fun and more.

The Pioneer Reunion will be held Thursday, September 14, 2023, through Saturday, September 16, 2023, in Downtown Henrietta.

A yearly tradition that honors the area’s pioneers and generations of the past, here’s what you can expect for this year’s Pioneer Reunion:

Thursday, Sept. 14: Kickoff

Cowboy Kickoff Parade Downtown at 4 p.m.

Presentation of Pioneer Queen & Court Rodeo Arena at 7 p.m.

Rodeo (nightly with special events: FFA Calf Scramble, Ranch Bronc Riding and Kids’ Calf Scramble) Arena following presentations



Friday, Sept. 15: Full day of fun

Registration of Pioneers In the Courthouse from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Float Parade Downtown at 10 a.m.

Frog & Terrapin Races Northside of the Courthouse lawn at 11 a.m.

Sawyer Family Band Courthouse lawn from noon to 3 p.m.

BBQ Lunch For the public: Pioneer Grounds following the parade For registered pioneers: VFW following the parade

Team Sorting Arena at 12:30 p.m.

Crowning of Rodeo Queens Arena at 7 p.m.

Rodeo Arena following the crowning

Dance Pioneer Hall at 9:30 p.m.



Saturday, Sept. 16: Last Call

Registration of Pioneers In the Courthouse from 9 a.m. to noon

Float Parade Downtown at 10 a.m.

Annual Art Show Courthouse lawn from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sawyer Family Band Courthouse lawn from noon to 3 p.m.

Dummy Roping Arena following the parade

BBQ Lunch For the public: Pioneer Grounds following the parade For registered pioneers: VFW following the parade

Play Day Arena at 1 p.m.

Pioneer Activities, Awards and Election Courthouse lawn at 1 p.m.

Parade of Winning Floats Arena at 7 p.m.

Final Rodeo Arena following presentations

Final Dance Pioneer Hall at 9:30 p.m.



Drawings will also be held nightly at the rodeos and will be sponsored by Waggoner’s Boot Center.

For a full list of activities the Pioneer Reunion has to offer, visit the Clay County Pioneer Association’s website or head to the event’s Facebook page.