Pioneer Reunion 2020 – Thursday, September 17, 2020 (Pt. 3)

Skip to content
Texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Political News
Texas Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington D.C. Bureau
Entertainment
Consumer Reports
Newsfeed Now
Interviews
MSU Matters
Hispanic Heritage Month
Border Report
Coronavirus
Live Stream
Video Center
Birthdays & Anniversaries
Weird News
Report It
Top Stories
Campus outbreak brings uncertainty to San Diego’s reopening
Campus outbreak brings uncertainty to San Diego’s reopening
WF serial killer’s appeal for new trial denied, death sentence reinstated
Trump interviews Barrett while weighing a high court nominee
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Allergy Forecast
Severe Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Towercam
Stay Connected
Sports
Local Sports
Silver Star Nation
The Big Game
Pioneer Reunion 2020
Texas Rangers
Tokyo 2020
Auto Racing
2019 Nexstar Sports Awards
MSU Mustangs
Vernon College
Golf
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
LEADING OFF: Rays, Indians try to clinch; Cole, Gray on hill
Top Stories
Unmasked: NFL fines coaches, teams for not covering faces
Tokyo needs to convince sponsors Olympics will really happen
Athlete of the Week: Caleb Henderson – September 21, 2020
Video
Oakland Athletics clinch first AL West title since 2013
H.S. Sports
Local Scores
Football Night in Texoma
Sports Spotlight
Team of the Week
Then and Now
Top Stories
Athlete of the Week: Caleb Henderson – September 21, 2020
Video
Top Stories
Top 10 plays of the week – September 20, 2020
Video
Top Stories
High School Volleyball: Wichita Falls vs Iowa Park – September 19, 2020
Video
Texas Online Overtime | Season 2 – Week 4
Video
High School Volleyball: Christ Academy at Rider, September 18, 2020
Video
High School Football: Jacksboro at City View, September 18, 2020
Video
Contests
The Masked Singer Quiz
Pro Football Challenge
Dallas Cowboys G.O.A.T
Crunch Fitness Sweepstakes
Morning Mug Club Giveaway
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Faces & Places of Texoma
Past Contest Winners
Community
I Love Texoma
Voice For The Voiceless
Cool Down Texoma
Events Calendar
Clear the Shelters
Faces & Places of Texoma
Hometown Heroes
Tuesday’s Child
Gas Buddy
Top Stories
Jessica- 09-08-20
Video
Top Stories
Andrew – 09-01-20
Video
Harley – 08-25-20
Video
Lifestyle
Healthcast
Healthy You
Coronavirus
Pass or Fail
Real Estate Minute
Destination Texas
What the Tech
Texoma Pros
Buy Local Texoma
Talking Texoma
Taste of Texoma
TV Schedule
Horoscopes
Lottery Results
Top Stories
Real Estate Minute – 09-17-2020
Video
Top Stories
Real Estate Minute – 09-10-2020
Video
Raise the Woof 2020
Video
Real Estate Minute – 09-03-2020
Video
What is Crunch Fitness?
Video
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Report It
Stay Connected
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Pioneer Reunion 2020 – Thursday, September 17, 2020 (Pt. 3)
Pioneer Reunion
by:
Chris Burton
Posted:
Sep 21, 2020 / 03:14 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 21, 2020 / 03:15 PM CDT
Pioneer Reunion 2020 – Thursday, September 17, 2020 (Pt. 1)
Don't Miss
Crunch Fitness Sweepstakes
Get the latest news on the Coronavirus
Auto Racing Challenge
Gallery
Nurses Among Us
Talking Texoma
Buy Local Texoma
Tuesday’s Child
Live Stream
Trending Stories
Interactive Radar
Weather
UPDATE: DPS corrects false information about second fatality, Georgia woman waiting to hear nephew’s condition
Video
Candidate profile: Craig Carter, Chris Watts for TX Senate District 30
Video
Auto Racing Challenge
Latest News
WF serial killer’s appeal for new trial denied, death sentence reinstated
WFISD moves closer to district-wide Wi-Fi
Video
WF business hits the road, helps with storm cleanup in affected areas
Video
More Local News