QUANAH (KFDX/KJTL) — Residents in Quanah are having to work with limited water to comply with mandatory water rationing put in place by the city government.

Greenbelt Municipal and Industrial Water authority have put residents of Quanah under mandatory water restrictions.

Greenbelt Lake is the primary source of water for everyone in the city that does not have a personal well.

“We have like 20 towns that’s running off of Greenbelt water. We haven’t had any rain, they haven’t had any rain out there,” one resident said.

Water restrictions in the city are effective immediately. These restrictions include an outdoor watering schedule that only allows residents to water their yards twice a week.

“If you get out at 7 o’clock at night, you can water until 10 o’clock the next morning but it’s not going to help a whole lot. I’ve got a garden, that’s the only thing I use my water for.”

But residents are concerned about what the city will do if the lake doesn’t get rain soon.

“The city owns land back north and it’s a lake and it’s where we use to get our water from but they’re not involving it. They’re just letting it go to waste.”

Until then, the city prohibits extra water usage like charity car washes, washing down buildings and sidewalks, and all other non-essential water usage until further notice.

The following water use restrictions have been put into effect immediately until further notice:

Water customers are requested to practice water conservation and to discontinue water use for non-essential purposes Outside watering utilizing sprinklers or irrigation systems will only be allowed on designated days Customers with EVEN numbered address water lawns and shrubs on Wednesday and Saturdays ONLY Customers with ODD numbered address may water lawns and shrubs on Thursdays and Sundays ONLY All outdoor watering by hose-end sprinklers, soaker hoses, or drip irrigation may occur only between the hours of 7 p.m. to 10 a.m. on the designated outdoor water use day If you have a water well, locate a sign in your front yard for notification Water from leaks should be reported to the city immediately if one is found No commercial water will be purchased at the Fire Station No charity car washes are permitted

ALL NON-ESSENTIAL WATER USE IS PROHIBITED.

Non-essential water use: water uses that are not essential or required for the protection of public health, safety, and welfare, including: