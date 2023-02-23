Rain Gauge Giveaway

Skip to content
Texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls
41°
Sign Up
Wichita Falls
41°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Your Local Election HQ
National News
Texas Politics
Political News
Politics from The Hill
Washington D.C. Bureau
Live Stream
KFDX News Replay
Video Center
Unraveling The Mysteries
Entertainment
Interviews
Birthdays & Anniversaries
Border Report
Coronavirus
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Automotive News
Press Releases
Weird News
Report It
Top Stories
2 million air fryers recalled over burn hazard
Gallery
Wichita Co. planning to update Hazard Mitigation …
Missing Wichita Falls teen found safe
Drone mission started in search for missing teen
Weather
Current Conditions
Weather Radar
Road Conditions
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Sky Team 3
Allergy Forecast
Severe Weather
Weather Cameras
Stay Connected
Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Silver Star Nation
Auto Racing
Golf
MLB
NFL
Texas Rangers
The Big Game
Local Sports
Athlete of the Week
Friday Night Football
MJ’s Motivation
H.S. Sports
Sports Spotlight
Team of the Week
Vernon College
MSU Mustangs
2019 Nexstar Sports Awards
2021 Nexstar Sports Awards
Texoma Talent
Contests
Texas Motor Speedway Experience
Sweetheart Selfie
Morning Mug Club Giveaway
Faces & Places of Texoma
Past Contest Winners
Community
Black History Month
Clear the Shelters
Events
Faces & Places of Texoma
Gas Buddy
Holiday Greetings
Hometown Heroes
Keeping Texoma Warm
Not In My Town
Remarkable Women
Tuesday’s Child
Top Stories
Hope – 02-21-23
Video
Top Stories
Faith – 02-14-23
Video
Real Estate Minute – 02-09-2023
Video
Diana – 02-07-23
Video
Lifestyle
Coronavirus
Healthcast
Healthy You
Holiday Hot List
Horoscopes
Lottery Results
Real Estate Minute
Talking Texoma
TV Schedule
What the Tech
Top Stories
Real Estate Minute – 02-23-2023
Video
Top Stories
February is National Heart Month
Video
Jennifer Cole with the Wichita Falls Symphony Orchestra
Video
26th annual Arts Alive Home and Garden Festival
Video
Real Estate Minute – 02-16-2023
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Report It
Stay Connected
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Get Our Daily Newsletter
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Please enter a search term.
Rain Gauge Giveaway
Trending Stories
Capital murder trial of James Staley underway
MISSING: WFPD looking for missing teen
Missing Wichita Falls teen found safe
Eighteen-year-old opens sneaker shop downtown
Warrant out, woman placed on most wanted list
Don't Miss
Get the latest news on the Coronavirus
Tuesday’s Child
Live Stream
Latest News
Wichita Co. planning to update Hazard Mitigation …
Missing Wichita Falls teen found safe
Drone mission started in search for missing teen
View All Local News