Real Estate Minute

News
Local News
National News
Political News
Texas Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington D.C. Bureau
Entertainment
Consumer Reports
Newsfeed Now
Interviews
On The Bright Side
MSU Matters
Border Report
Coronavirus
Live Stream
Video Center
Birthdays & Anniversaries
Weird News
Report It
Top Stories
What The Tech: App of the Day — MasterClass
Video
Michael Jordan, Jordan Brand announce $100 million donation over next 10 years
Missing 3-year-old Florida boy with autism found mile from home with family’s two dogs at his side
Entire Buffalo Police Emergency Response Team resigns in support of suspended officers
Video
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Allergy Forecast
Severe Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Towercam
Stay Connected
Sports
Local Sports
Texas Rangers
Tokyo 2020
Auto Racing
Silver Star Nation
2019 Nexstar Sports Awards
MSU Mustangs
Vernon College
Golf
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
With governor’s approval, Memorial Tournament to have fans
Top Stories
DePaul AD Jean Lenti Ponsetto retires after 18 years
Back on track: IndyCar delayed debut all-in-one Texas affair
Players left with bitter feelings after deal to restart MLS
Golf makes a conservative return with an eye on the long run
H.S. Sports
Local Scores
Sports Spotlight
Team of the Week
Then and Now
Senior Sendoff
Top Stories
Throwback Thursday team of the week: 2005 Windthorst Trojanettes softball – June 4, 2020
Video
Top Stories
Rider soccer senior Hagan Sanchez signs to play college soccer at Ouchita Baptist University – June 3, 2020
Video
Top Stories
Meet the Coach: Michael Johnson – Henrietta football coach/athletic director – June 3, 2020
Video
North Texas chapter of football officials looking for new members – June 2, 2020
Video
Meet the Mustangs: Alyssa Salinas – May 31, 2020
Video
Rider girl’s soccer coach Carl Wiersema selected to TASCO Hall of Honor – May 22, 2020
Video
Contests
Just Like Dad Photo Contest
Next 103 Degree Day Contest
Morning Mug Club Giveaway
Severe Weather Bag Giveaway
Safe Place Selfie
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Faces & Places of Texoma
Past Contest Winners
TV Schedule
Community
Senior Sendoff
Class of 2020 Honors
Cool Down Texoma
The Pulse powered by the Chamber
Events Calendar
Daily Pledge
Clear the Shelters
Faces & Places of Texoma
Hometown Heroes
Tuesday’s Child
Gas Buddy
Top Stories
The Pulse 5/27/20 Full Interview
Video
Top Stories
Dakota 5-26-20
Video
The Pulse 5/20/20 Full Interview
Video
Ladasha 5-19-20
Video
The Pulse 5/13/20 Full Interview
Video
Lifestyle
Healthcast
Healthy You
Coronavirus
Real Estate Minute
What the Tech
Buy Local Texoma
Talking Texoma
Taste of Texoma
Texoma Pros
Horoscopes
Lottery Results
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Report It
Stay Connected
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Three new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Young Co., total now nine
More layoffs for Howmet, shortened work week
Real Estate Minute
Real Estate Minute – 06-04-2020
Video
Healthy You
Telemedicine popularity grows in the age of COVID-19 (Healthy You)
Video
In-patient appointments return to URPG with added safety measures (Healthy You)
Video
First hospitalized COVID-19 patient in Wichita Co. shares her story (Healthy You)
Video
More Healthy You Headlines
What the Tech
What The Tech: App of the Day — MasterClass
Video
What The Tech: Father’s Day tech
Video
What the Tech: Deep Fakes
Video
What the Tech: App of the Day—Minnow
Video
What the Tech: New careers in a pandemic
More What the Tech Headlines
Trending Stories
Woman sentenced to state jail time after being found naked, eating snacks during burglary
Health district responds to retracted COVID-19 positives after 85 test ‘positive’ in two nursing facilities
Live
More layoffs for Howmet, shortened work week
Video
Interactive Radar
Destination Texas
Latest News
What The Tech: App of the Day — MasterClass
Video
Woman sentenced to state jail time after being found naked, eating snacks during burglary
Old High graduates look at the positives of 2019-2020 school year
Video
More Local News