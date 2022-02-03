4500 Seymour Highway – Commercial Property
Wichita Falls
1,000 to 1,800 Sq. Ft. – Multiple Spaces
Patriot Properties
717-830-3773
1325 Carter Rd.
Holliday ISD
Excellent Country Property – 2.5 acres + home
$420,000
Bethann Oswald
Bishop Realtor Group
940-631-4290
2717 Darwin Dr.
Wichita Falls
Updated Home + RV Parking – Choice location with trees
$225,000
Ann & Denny Bishop
Bishop Realtor Group
940-781-5268
1602 Ridgemont Dr.
Wichita Falls
4/3.5 – 4,076 Sq. Ft.
$614,900
Vivian Kirkpatrick
Domain Real Estate
940-733-5688
6323 Hwy 79 – in Holliday ISD
Archer County
22.93 Acres – Ready to Build
$287,500
Kate Richardson, Tacy Sager
Domain Real Estate
940-631-3902
Homes for Heroes
Kim Roark
Texas Real Estate Executives
940-636-7719
2100 Tilden
Wichita Falls
4/2 – 1,831 Sq. Ft.
$129,900
Tamara Kluver
Strategic Realty Group
940-642-7364