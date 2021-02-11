Real Estate Minute – 02-11-2021

Real Estate Minute
4714 Hollandale
Wichita Falls
3 BR/1bath – 1,229 Sq. Ft.
$110,000
Ann & Denny Bishop
Bishop Realtors
940-781-4111

Clay County
Henrietta
well water, creek, tank – 188 acres Sq. Ft.
$2,200 per acre
Denny Bishop
Bishop Realtors
940-781-4111

1112 Holliday Street
Wichita Falls
Prime Commercial Development Site – 16,500 sq. ft. Lot Sq. Ft.
$79,900
Mason McCleskey
Domain Real Estate
940-733-5688

1716 Brenda Hursh – In Contract
Wichita Falls
3/2 – 2,304 Sq. Ft.
$359,900
Marc McCown
Domain Real Estate
940-704-2231

4623 Tradewinds – in Contract
Wichita Falls
3/3 – 1,270 Sq. Ft.
$164,900
Tacy Sager
Domain Real Estate
940-337-4311

4336 S. Leighton Circle – In-ground Pool
Wichita Falls
5/3 – 2,536 Sq. Ft.
$180,000
Vivian Kirkpatrick
Domain Real Estate
940-733-5688

6012 Sandy Hill Blvd – in Contract
Wichita Falls
3/2 – 1,561 Sq. Ft.
$205,000
Christopher J. Mullins
Paramount Real Estate
940-642-1612

2706 Sherman Rd.
Wichita Falls
2/1 – 735 Sq. Ft.
$59,900
Vivian Kirkpatrick
Domain Real Estate
940-733-568

