5110 Crown Ridge Drive

Wichita Falls

4/3 – 2,695 Sq. Ft.

$425,000

Vivian Kirkpatrick

Domain Real Estate

940-733-5688

1720 Ridgemont Drive – IN CONTRACT

Wichita Falls

3/2 – 1,704 Sq. Ft.

$224,900

Tacy Sager

Domain Real Estate

940-337-4311

4 Masterson Circle

Wichita Falls

Midwestern Famr / cul-de-sac – Wonderful Condition

$260,000

Karina Kappes

Bishop Realtor Group

940-447-0622

1116 Scott Avenue

Wichita Falls

5,814 Sq. Ft. of Office Space, 30,646 Sq. Ft. of Warehouse Space + 4 restrooms and storage rooms

$749,000

Jody Brannon

Hirschi Realtors

940-224-2626

3400 FM 367

Iowa Park

3/2 – 2,990 Sq. Ft.

$449,000

Dana Ross

RE/MAX Elite Group

940-733-3376

Homes for Heroes

Kim Roark

Texas Real Estate Executives

940-636-7719