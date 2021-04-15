Real Estate Minute – 04-15-2021

Real Estate Minute
Posted: / Updated:

719 Scott Ave 2nd Floor
Wichita Falls
8 Offcies – 3,000 Sq. Ft.
$3,000 Monthly
Chelsey Pirkle
Big Blue Properties
(940) 642-1404

719 Scott Ave Suite 400
Wichita Falls
8 Offices – 1,700 Sq. Ft.
$1,700 Monthly
Chelsey Pirkle
Big Blue Properties
(940) 642-1404

Canyon Trails Dr
Wichita Falls
7 king size lots – Your choice of builder
$50,000 – $70,000
Ann and Denny Bishop Bishop
Bishop Realtors
940-636-8175

4904 Quail Springs
Wichita Falls
Fabulous 4 BR – 4,675 Sq. Ft.
$729,500
Ann & Denny Bishop
Bishop Realtors
940-636-8175

1529 Hanover Rd.
Wichita Falls
3/2 – 1,934 Sq. Ft.
$219,000
Vivian Kirkpatrick
Domain Real Estate
940-733-5688

1401 Danberry – In Contract
Burkburnett
3/2 – 1,709 Sq. Ft.
$203,500
Tacy Sager
Domain Real Estate
940-337-4311

1414 Red Fox Lane – 3 Car Garage + Shop
Wichita Falls
3/3 – 2,446 Sq. Ft.
$285,000
Mason McCleskey
Domain Real Estate
940-704-2231

4205 Seymour Rd. – In Contract
Wichita Falls
3/2 – 1,634 Sq. Ft.
$175,000
Vivian Kirkpatrick
Domain Real Estate
940-733-5688

Raymond Evans Rd
Clay County
water well/stock tank – 188 acres
$2,200 per acre
Denny Bishop
Bishop Realtors
940-636-8175

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News