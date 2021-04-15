719 Scott Ave 2nd Floor
Wichita Falls
8 Offcies – 3,000 Sq. Ft.
$3,000 Monthly
Chelsey Pirkle
Big Blue Properties
(940) 642-1404
719 Scott Ave Suite 400
Wichita Falls
8 Offices – 1,700 Sq. Ft.
$1,700 Monthly
Chelsey Pirkle
Big Blue Properties
(940) 642-1404
Canyon Trails Dr
Wichita Falls
7 king size lots – Your choice of builder
$50,000 – $70,000
Ann and Denny Bishop Bishop
Bishop Realtors
940-636-8175
4904 Quail Springs
Wichita Falls
Fabulous 4 BR – 4,675 Sq. Ft.
$729,500
Ann & Denny Bishop
Bishop Realtors
940-636-8175
1529 Hanover Rd.
Wichita Falls
3/2 – 1,934 Sq. Ft.
$219,000
Vivian Kirkpatrick
Domain Real Estate
940-733-5688
1401 Danberry – In Contract
Burkburnett
3/2 – 1,709 Sq. Ft.
$203,500
Tacy Sager
Domain Real Estate
940-337-4311
1414 Red Fox Lane – 3 Car Garage + Shop
Wichita Falls
3/3 – 2,446 Sq. Ft.
$285,000
Mason McCleskey
Domain Real Estate
940-704-2231
4205 Seymour Rd. – In Contract
Wichita Falls
3/2 – 1,634 Sq. Ft.
$175,000
Vivian Kirkpatrick
Domain Real Estate
940-733-5688
Raymond Evans Rd
Clay County
water well/stock tank – 188 acres
$2,200 per acre
Denny Bishop
Bishop Realtors
940-636-8175