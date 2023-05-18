4819 Eagles Landing
Wichita Falls
3/2.5 – 2,045 Sq. Ft.
$369,900
Vivian Kirkpatrick
Domain Real Estate
940-733-5688
0 N. FM 368
North of Iowa Park
$499,900
172 Acres
Tacy Sager
Domain Real Estate
(940) 337-4311
675 FM810 – Home Site, Cattle, Vegetables
Charlie
Fertile & Fenced – 113 Acres
$4,250 per Acre
Denny Bishop
Bishop Realtor Group
940-781-4111
6604 Southwest Pkwy
Wichita Falls
3/2 – 2,341 Sq. Ft.
$415,000
Kelly Ho-Montoya
Paramount Real Estate Services
940-867-7744
S Preston
Burkburnett
3.73 acres
$125,000
Tamara Kluver
Exp Realty
(940) 642-7364
2102 Canyon Ridge Dr.
Wichita Falls
5/4.5 – 3,493 Sq. Ft.
$565,000
Ladonna Smith
Domain Real Estate
940-782-8072
1518 Inlet Dr.
Wichita Falls
3/1.5 – 1,224 Sq. Ft.
$149,000
Margaret Humphreys
Domain Real Estate
940-781-0528