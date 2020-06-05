1  of  2
Real Estate Minute – 06-04-2020

Real Estate Minute

3 Casa Grande Court
Wichita Falls
4/2 – 1,944 Sq. Ft.
$234,000
Vivian Kirkpatrick
Domain Real Estate
940-733-5688

5 Jasmine Court
Wichita Falls
4/3 – 2,548 Sq. Ft.
$299,000
Lauren Wuthrich – McCown Team
Domain Real Estate
940-733-4633

2 Covey Cove
Wichita Falls
4/3 – 2,899 Sq. Ft.
$399,900
Mason McCleskey
Domain Real Estate
940-704-2231

700 N. Scott Avenue
Wichita Falls
19,666 Sq. Ft. warehouse with 3,000 Sq. Ft. office space
LEASE – $6,750/month
Rodd Womble
Domain Real Estate
940-733-2279

1400 Tanglewood Drive
Wichita Falls
5/4.5 – 5,092 Sq. Ft.
$699,900
Tacy Sager
Domain Real Estate
940-337-4311

2303 Brook Hollow Drive
Wichita Falls
5/4.5 – 4,182 Sq. Ft.
$549,000
Jan Schaaf
Domain Real Estate
940-781-9869

2609 Iowa Park Rd
Wichita Falls
3/3 – 3,780 Sq. Ft. 50+ acres
569,900 Sq. Ft.
Stephen Turner
Turner Country Properties
940-636-7039

2018 Peachtree Lane
Wichita Falls
3/2.5 – 2,811 Sq. Ft.
$345,000
Claudette Burlison
Hirschi Realtors
940-704-5314

2100 Santa Fe, Unit 304
Wichita Falls
2/2 – 1,219 Sq. Ft.
$79,500
Analisa Allison
Anchored Realty
940-636-0751

4525 Woodcret Circle
Wichita Falls
4/3 – 2,546 Sq. Ft.
$239,900
Stacy Smith
Hirschi Realtors
940-733-0610

