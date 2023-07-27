188 Luecke Ln – Workshop and Pool on 10 Acres
Wichita Falls
3/2 – 3,011 Sq. Ft.
$950,000
Vivian Kirkpatrick
Domain Real Estate
940-733-5688
2009 Hampstead Ln – Sits on 4.7 Acres
Wichita Falls
3/3.5 – 4,844 Sq. Ft.
$1,799,900
Tacy Sager
Domain Real Estate
940-337-4311
107 Milliron Ave. – Brand New Build
Wichita Falls
3/2.5 – 1,552 Sq. Ft.
$289,000
Glenda Cloud
Paramount Real Estate
214-514-9525
5302 Lake Shore – 7.86 Acre Lot
Wichita Falls
5 Bed 4 Bath – 5,000 Sq. Ft.
$649,900
Kelly Ho-Montoya
Paramount Real Estate Services
940-867-7744
3059 Horseshoe Bend Estates
OPEN HOUSE: Saturday, July 29, 2023 from 10am – 2pm
Iowa Park, TX
5 Bed / 2.5 Bath – 2,859 Sq. Ft.
$534,900
Leslie Thompson
Copper Creek Realty
325-668-8677
#4 Park Place Ct. – Excellent, Amazing Amenities
Wichita Falls
Terrific Zero Lot Home – Beautiful Home & Patio
$439,000
Ann & Denny Bishop
Bishop Realtor Group
940-781-5268
10 Acres 15 minutes from Wichita Falls, Holliday & Archer City – 2 1,800 sq ft equipment sheds
1,142 Sq. Ft. Home – 3,000 Sq. Ft. workshop – 400 Sq. Ft. heated/cooled office area
$429,000
Bethann Oswald
Bishop Realtor Group
940-631-4290
1728 Rockridge Dr – 0.25 acres
Wichita Falls
4/3.5 – 2,753 Sq. Ft.
$329,900
Dana Ross
RE/MAX Elite Group
940-733-3376