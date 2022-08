1012 Woods Street – SOLD

Wichita Falls

3/2 – 1,430 Sq. Ft.

$87,500

Vivian Kirkpatrick

Domain Real Estate

940-733-5688

2012 Jones St – Contract Pending

Wichita Falls

3/2 – 1,945 Sq. Ft.

$149,900

Tacy Sager

Domain Real Estate

940-337-4311

3201 Kemp Blvd – Outstanding Commercial Location

Wichita Falls

For Sale or Lease – 2,142 Sq. Ft.

$479,900 or $3,000/mo

Ashton Gustafson

Bishop Realtor Group

940-224-0881

1730 W Rathgeber Rd

Wichita Falls

3/2/2 – 1,460 Sq. Ft.

$248,777

Fallon Snyder

RE/MAX Elite Group

940-882-0695

320 Elliott Rd

Splendor in the Country

Fabulous home + 22 acres – 4,000 shop/barn, great pool

$1,200,000

Ann & Denny Bishop

Bishop Realtor Group

940-781-4111

4708 James St

Wichita Falls

3/2 – 1,842 Sq. Ft.

$249,900

Marc McCown

Century 21

940-704-0541

1609 Deer Parkway

OPEN HOUSE: Sunday, August 7, 2022 from 1:30 pm to 3:00 pm

Wichita Falls

4/2 – 1,491 Sq. Ft.

$138,500

Dana Ross

RE/MAX Elite Group

940-733-3376

3008 Jacksboro Hwy

Wichita Falls

Commercial

$225,000

Tamara Kluver

eXp Realty

940-642-7364