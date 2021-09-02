1304 Sunset
Iowa Park
3/ 1 1/2 – 1,053 Sq. Ft.
$119,900
Brittany Ratliff
McGregor Real Estate Group
940-704-5540
FM 369
Back on the Market
Pasture/Tanks/Creek – 160 Acres
$2,500 per acre
Maggie Brumley
Bishop Realtor Group
940-217-4662
4513 Shady Ln
Tanglewood on the Lake
Big lot + pool
$300,000
Ann & Denny Bishop
Bishop Realtor Group
940-733-5688
2904 Boren Ave.
Wichita Falls
2/1 – 1,120 Sq. Ft.
$112,500
Vivian Kirkpatrick
Domain Real Estate
940-733-5688
4 Candlewood Ct – In Contract
Wichita Falls
4/2.5 – 2,852 Sq. Ft.
$422,000
Tacy Sager
Domain Real Estate
940-337-4311
Windthorst Hilltop
Windthorst
90 Acres on FM 1951
$495,000
Stephen Turner
Turner Country Properties
940-636-7039
3901 Lenore Dr
Wichita Falls
14.27 Acres
$159,500
Ryan Wegmann
Margaret Hutson Realty
940-782-1830
861 E State Hwy 258
Wichita Falls
3/2 – 2300 Sq. Ft. 7.96 Acres
$259,900
Tamara Kluver
Strategic Realty
940-642-7364