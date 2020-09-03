Real Estate Minute – 09-03-2020

Real Estate Minute
Posted:

1620 Tanglewood Dr – SOLD
Wichita Falls
3/2 – 2,260 Sq. Ft.
$249,900
Vivian Kirkpatrick
Domain Real Estate
940-733-5688

5635 Kovarik Road – IN CONTRACT
Wichita Falls
5/4.5 – 3,683 Sq. Ft.
$579,900
Mason McCleskey
Domain Real Estate
940-704-2231

4206 Kemp Blvd
Shopping Center next to Discount Tire
1,600 Sq. Ft.
$1500/month + NNN
Rodd Womble
Domain Real Estate
940-733-2279

1611 Fillmore Street
Wichita Falls
2/1 – 1,266 Sq. Ft.
$79,900
Tacy Sager
Domain Real Estate
940-337-4311

1759 Bailey Road
Wichita Falls
3/2 with additional workshop and barn – 1750 Sq. Ft. plus 4 acres
$345,000
Heather Jones
Domain Real Estate – Jan Schaaf Team
940-733-1126

2609 Iowa Park Rd
Wichita Falls
3/3 – 3,780 Sq. Ft., 50+ acres
$569,900
Stephen Turner
Turner Country Properties
940-636-7039

1411 Grant
Wichita Falls
3/2 – 2,017 Sq. Ft.
New Price $129,900
Dee Ann Martin
Advantage Real Estate
940-781-3275

188 acres
Clay County
Native Pasture/2 stock tanks – 188 acres
$470,000
Denny Bishop
Bishop Realtor Group
940-781-4111

508 Barker Rd
Wichita Falls
3 /2 – 2,214 Sq. Ft.
$169,000
Taz Ellett
Bishop Realtor Group
940-636-8176

8 Desert Willow
Wichita Falls
5BR 4 full baths & 3 half baths – 6,733 Sq. Ft.
$985,000
Ashton Gustafson
Bishop Realtor Group
940-224-0881

