988 Cheryl Dr.

Burkburnett

3/2 – 2,238 Sq. Ft.

$167,500

Brittany Ratliff

McGregor Real Estate Group

940-704-5540

6001 Natchez Trace – REDUCED

Wichita Falls

3/2 – 1,511 Sq. Ft.

$245,000

Christi Lopez

Keller Williams Heritage West

940-631-9655

2000 Windmill Lake Ave

Wichita Falls

3/2/ 2 – perfection plus

$252,000

Ann & Denny Bishop

Bishop Realtor Group

940-781-5268

4 miles west of Byers – NEW PRICE

Coastal & Native Pasture – 188 acres

$2,150 per acre

Ann & Denny Bishop

Bishop Realtor Group

940-217-4662

2904 Boren Ave.

Wichita Falls

2/1 – 1,120 Sq. Ft.

$112,500

Vivian Kirkpatrick

Domain Real Estate

940-733-5688

2416 Martin Blvd

Wichita Falls

3/2 – 1,631 Sq. Ft.

$199,900

Tacy Sager

Domain Real Estate

940-337-4311

Windthorst Hilltop

Windthorst

90 Acres on FM 1951

$495,000

Stephen Turner

Turner Country Properties

940-636-7039

4723 Lois Lane – IN CONTRACT

Wichita Falls

3/2/ 2 – 1,365 Sq. Ft.

$154,900

Fallon Snyder

Remax

940-882-0695

5508 Long Leaf Dr. – IN CONTRACT

Wichita Falls

4/2 – 1,715 Sq. Ft.

$219,900

Fallon Snyder

Remax

940-882-0695

1601 Tilden St

Wichita Falls

3/2 – 2,500 Sq. Ft.

$285,500

Dana Ross

Remax

940-733-3376