1811 10th Street

Wichita Falls

Offices, retail, or can be converted back to residential – 2,842 Sq.Ft.

$129,000

Vivian Kirkpatrick

Domain Real Estate

940-733-5688

2101 Hiawatha Blvd

Wichita Falls

3/3 – 3,110 Sq.Ft.

$275,000

Mason McCleskey

Domain Real Estate

940-704-2231

7578 Seymour Highway

Wichita Falls

12,600 Sq.Ft. warehouse with 2,400 Sq.Ft. office space

$715,000

Rodd Womble

Domain Real Estate

940-733-2279

4700 Cape Cod Dr.

Wichita Falls

3/1.5 – 1,797 Sq.Ft.

$147,900

Tacy Sager

Domain Real Estate

940-337-4311

15 Waverly Place

Wichita Falls

3/4.5 – 4,336 Sq.Ft.

$399,000

Jan Schaaf

Domain Real Estate

940-781-9869

2609 Iowa Park Rd

Wichita Falls

3/3 – 3,780 Sq.Ft., 50+ acres

$569,900

Stephen Turner

Turner Country Properties

940-636-7039

1 Peachtree Court

Wichita Falls

4/3 – 3,819 Sq.Ft.

$449,000

Marc McCown

Domain Real Estate

940-704-0541

2500 Lansing Blvd

Wichita Falls

3BR/2.5 bath/2 – 1,885 Sq.Ft.

$215,000

Ann & Denny Bishop

Bishop Realtor Group

940-691-7355

7 Kimbell Dr

Wichita Falls

Near Kickapoo Airport – 7.022 Acres

$180,000

Bethann Oswald

Bishop Realtor Group

940-631-4290

5019 Cypress Ave.

Wichita Falls

3/2 – 1,755 Sq.Ft.

$247,500

Dee Ann Martin

Advantage Real Estate

940-781-3275