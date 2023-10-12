2717 Palmetto Dr.
Wichita Falls
3/1 – 887 Sq. Ft.
$114,900
Vivian Kirkpatrick
Domain Real Estate
940-733-5688
4314 Craigmont Dr.
Wichita Falls
4/2.5 – 3,925 Sq. Ft.
$499,900
Tacy Sager / Vivian Kirkpatrick
Domain Real Estate
940-337-4311 / 940-733-5688
4519 W. Arrowhead Dr. – Wraparound Porch & Dock
Lake Arrowhead
3/1 – 1,643 Sq. Ft.
$299,000
Courtney Waggoner
Domain Real Estate
940-232-8882
107 Milliron Ave – Brand New Build
Wichita Falls
3/2.5 – 1,552 Sq. Ft.
$289,000
Glenda Cloud
Cloud Custom Homes Development
214-514-9525
2509 Amherst Dr – Large Lot with Mature Landscaping
Wichita Falls
4/3/2 – Custom details throughout
$435,000
Bethann Oswald
Bishop Realtor Group
940-631-4290
151 Seminole Trail
Waterfront Lake Arrowhead
Totally Updated Home – Great Dock & Boatlift
$475,000
Denny Bishop
Bishop Realtor Group
940-781-4111
1134 Kinta Trail
Wichita Falls
6/6.5 – 8,811 Sq. Ft.
$2,200,000
Kelly Ho Montoya
Paramount Real Estate Services
940-867-7744