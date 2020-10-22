Real Estate Minute – 10-22-2020

Real Estate Minute
1811 10th Street
Wichita Falls
Offices, retail, or can be converted back to residential – 2,842 Sq. Ft.
$129,000
Vivian Kirkpatrick
Domain Real Estate
940-733-5688

2101 Hiawatha Blvd
Wichita Falls
3/3 – 3,110 Sq. Ft.
$275,000
Mason McCleskey
Domain Real Estate
940-704-2231

7578 Seymour Highway
Wichita Falls
12,600 sq ft warehouse with 2,400 sq ft office space
$715,000
Rodd Womble
Domain Real Estate
940-733-2279

1916 Barna Road
Wichita Falls
3/3.5 – 4,835 Sq. Ft.
$349,900
Tacy Sager
Domain Real Estate
940-337-4311

1713 Shoal Creek
Wichita Falls
4/2 – 2,390 Sq. Ft.
$299,999
Linda Warnock
Domain Real Estate
940-447-5669

2609 Iowa Park Rd
Wichita Falls
3/3 – 3,780 Sq. Ft., 50+ acres
$569,900
Stephen Turner
Turner Country Properties
940-636-7039

2500 Lansing Blvd
Wichita Falls
3/2.5 – 1,885 Sq. Ft.
$215,000
Ann & Denny Bishop
Bishop Realtor Group
940-691-7355

3 Prairie Lace Ct.
Wichita Falls
3/2 – 1,762 Sq. Ft.
$230,000
Ann & Denny Bishop
Bishop Realtor Group
940-691-7355

1 Peachtree Court
Wichita Falls
4/3 – 3,819 Sq. Ft.
$449,000
Marc McCown
Domain Real Estate
940-704-0541

4129 Beard Ave
Wichita Falls
2/2 + Carport – 1,125 Sq. Ft.
$98,975
Dee Ann Martin
Advantage Real Estate
940-781-3275

