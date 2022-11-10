1517 Hursh Avenue
Wichita Falls
3 / 2 / 2 – 1,852 Sq. Ft.
$174,900
Fallon Snyder
RE/MAX Elite Group
(940) 882-0695
913 Kiowa Drive
Burkburnett
5 Bed / 3.5 Bath – 3,170 Sq. Ft.
$399,900
Kelly Ho-Montoya
Paramount Real Estate
(940) 867-7744
5236 Sunnybrook Lane
Wichita Falls
3 / 2 – 1,660 Sq. Ft.
$274,500
Vivian Kirkpatrick
Domain Real Estate
(940) 733-5688
4901 Reginald Drive
Wichita Falls
3 / 2 – 1,691 Sq. Ft.
$189,900
Kate Richardson
Domain Real Estate
(940) 337-4311
5402 Hooper Drive – Terrific Condition
Wichita Falls
Near Sheppard AFB – For sale or Lease
$184,900 or $1,600/mo
Ann & Denny Bishop
Bishop Realtor Group
(940) 781-5268
4701 Florist Street
Wichita Falls
2 / 2 – 1,279 Sq. Ft.
$149,900
Margaret Humphreys
Domain Real Estate
(940) 733-5688