5236 Sunnybrook Lane

Wichita Falls

3 / 2 – 1,660 Sq. Ft.

$274,500

Vivian Kirkpatrick

Domain Real Estate

(940) 733-5688

3414 Wimbledon Lane

Wichita Falls

3 / 2.5 – 2,650 Sq. Ft.

$515,000

Tacy Sager

Domain Real Estate

940-337-4311

450 Ac., Schlegel Rd.

Near Olney, Young Co.

Farm. Ranch, Hunt, Home, Barns, Shop, 6 Tanks

$4,500 per acre

Bethann Oswald

Bishop Realtor Group

940-631-4290

606 Ray Road – Reduced Price

Holliday

3 Bed / 2 Bath / 4.84 Acres with Pond – 2,811 Sq. Ft.

$565,000

Nina Horn

Century 21

(940) 642-9259

1706 Eagle Ridge

Wichita Falls

3 Bed / 2.5 Bath – 3,109 Sq. Ft.

$545,000

Ladonna Smith

Domain Real Estate

940-782-8072

913 Kiowa Drive

Burkburnett

5 Bed / 3.5 Bath – 3,170 Sq. Ft.

$389,900

Kelly Ho-Montoya

Paramount Real Estate

(940) 867-7744

4 Gray Moss CT

Wichita Falls

3/2.5/3 car garage – 2,218 Sq. Ft.

$235,000

Tamara Kluver

eXp Realty

940-642-7364

8646 Tica Rd

Wichita Falls

3/2 – 2,072 Sq. Ft.

$489,000

Dana Ross

RE/MAX Elite Group

940-733-3376

1546 Hanover Road – multiple living areas/dining areas

Wichita Falls

3 Bed / 2 Bath – 1,695 Sq. Ft.

$189,900

Debra West

Debra West Team

(940) 264-2500