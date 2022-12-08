5236 Sunnybrook Lane
Wichita Falls
3 / 2 – 1,660 Sq. Ft.
$274,500
Vivian Kirkpatrick
Domain Real Estate
(940) 733-5688
3414 Wimbledon Lane
Wichita Falls
3 / 2.5 – 2,650 Sq. Ft.
$515,000
Tacy Sager
Domain Real Estate
940-337-4311
450 Ac., Schlegel Rd.
Near Olney, Young Co.
Farm. Ranch, Hunt, Home, Barns, Shop, 6 Tanks
$4,500 per acre
Bethann Oswald
Bishop Realtor Group
940-631-4290
606 Ray Road – Reduced Price
Holliday
3 Bed / 2 Bath / 4.84 Acres with Pond – 2,811 Sq. Ft.
$565,000
Nina Horn
Century 21
(940) 642-9259
1706 Eagle Ridge
Wichita Falls
3 Bed / 2.5 Bath – 3,109 Sq. Ft.
$545,000
Ladonna Smith
Domain Real Estate
940-782-8072
913 Kiowa Drive
Burkburnett
5 Bed / 3.5 Bath – 3,170 Sq. Ft.
$389,900
Kelly Ho-Montoya
Paramount Real Estate
(940) 867-7744
4 Gray Moss CT
Wichita Falls
3/2.5/3 car garage – 2,218 Sq. Ft.
$235,000
Tamara Kluver
eXp Realty
940-642-7364
8646 Tica Rd
Wichita Falls
3/2 – 2,072 Sq. Ft.
$489,000
Dana Ross
RE/MAX Elite Group
940-733-3376
1546 Hanover Road – multiple living areas/dining areas
Wichita Falls
3 Bed / 2 Bath – 1,695 Sq. Ft.
$189,900
Debra West
Debra West Team
(940) 264-2500