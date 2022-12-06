TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — If you know of a woman in the community who makes an impact and inspires, now is the time to nominate her.

As we approach International Women’s Month in March 2023, KFDX and KJTL want to recognize the contributions that women have made to our nation and local communities.

Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and the quality of life.

Under our Community tab, we have a link to nominate a remarkable woman.

In March, we’ll choose four local women who will be considered for Nexstar’s nationwide 2023 Woman of the Year Award.