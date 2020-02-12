Remarkable Women: Candice Mckee

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Once a week, you can find Candice Mckee tutoring these adorable little ones in the Lamar Elementary bilingual program.

“I love their hugs, When they’re glad to see me and am I gonna get to read with you today, that’s something in my heart,” Mckee said.

Her passion doesn’t stop there. Mckee also finds time to work with the homeless through a local program in Wichita Falls known as Church Without Walls

“We help those that normally would’t be welcomed in a traditional church, we take people to doctors appointments, we take people to food pantries, and we do have a small food pantry,” Mckee said. “I love the people that have no voice and are disenfranchised.”

Giving a voice to those who may be voiceless is one of many reasons why her peers nominated Mckee for the Remarkable Woman contest.

“She’s just an extraordinary woman, she is just a person that gives up her time, and her efforts not only at our school but she’s within the community,” one peer said.

And Mckee isn’t done helping those around her. She dreams to do more for Church Without Walls and the homeless community.

“Our portable showers, so that we can two portable shower around town and set them up and let people that don’t have water or heat could take a shower. That’s a goal and dream i would love for Wichita Falls,” Mckee said.

“If i could just clone her and have her with me all the time, I’m sure my life would be 1,000 times easier than what is it, she’s just an amazing woman.”

A woman whose dedication to serve others before herself is what makes her one of Texoma’s Remarkable Women.

