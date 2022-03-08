WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Throughout our community, there are individuals whose sole goal is to better the lives of those around them each day.

In this International Women’s Month KFDX and Texoma’s Homepage is taking the opportunity to shine a spotlight on some women whose peers believe them to be absolutely remarkable.

Up first is Danneda Long, a Social Program Coordinator and Teen after-school Transition Program Supervisor for the Arc of Wichita County.

“I think a woman who gets out there and changes the world, I do my best to change those around me, their lives but gosh remarkable? That’s a big word,” Long said.

With a greater responsibility.

Remarkable: Defining someone to be extraordinary or simply exceptional.

Those are the reasons why Rhonda Pape said she nominated Danneda.

“She is the most selfless, loving, compassionate, giving person I have ever personally met,” Pape said. “You don’t have to be around Danneda for two minutes and you will realize and see and feel that her job isn’t her job, her job is her passion, it’s her calling.”

A calling Danneda said came from a lifetime of pain.

“I was a methamphetamine addict for 16 years, so God changed my life. He taught me how to love and my life has been a beautiful adventure ever since,” Long said.

An adventure filled with serving others throughout the community for the last 15 years.

“I’ve been working with folks with disabilities for six years and before that, I volunteered at the Faith Mission for three years and also at Straight Street for seven, eight, nine years, that was a long time. Habitat for Humanity before that,” Long said.

Danneda has been working at the Arc of Wichita County for the last four years.

“I work with the teen after-school program, which is where they come to work-life skills, Long said. “I do also the social program, and that’s where we get our friends out of the house, want our friends to have a social life [as] we do. We want to get out and hang out with their friends, enjoy life.”

“She truly enhances the lives of those that are less fortunate and those who are handicapped by bringing them joy and purpose day in and day out,” Pape said. “I don’t have to give it a second thought when I drop my daughter off to know she is in the best hands, in the best care of a very responsible person that just loves her.”

Danneda said she hopes to be touching the lives of those living with disabilities for the rest of her life.

