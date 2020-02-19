Remarkable Women: Jennifer Bourland

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— “Go Coach Bourland, go Coach Bourland.”

Those exact words are what you can hear when you walk into the Northside ISD gymnasium anytime Jennifer Bourland walks through the door.

Each morning, Jennifer Bourland starts her day with these little ones, as a bus driver for Northside ISD.

“Being around the kids there’s never a dull moment, I get several of them hugging me getting off the bus,” Bourland said.

And after bus dropoff, Bourland begins her second job in technology services, assisting with any technical or maintenance issues that students and teachers may need.

“She has accepted everyone of these kids as her own, and she does nothing but strive for the best for our school in our community and does everything she can to make sure our kids are successful. On the court or on the field or whatever she’s doing whether in her coaching position or her IT position,” Northside ISD Principle Molly Lemon said.

When the school day ends, Bourland hits the softball diamond, coaching the Lady Indians.



Following in the footsteps her father.

“He coached me from three to four years old, up until I went to college to play ball, um he traveled with me, he traveled to all my out of town games when I played in college, that’s where my passion came from is him,” Bourland said.

Passion, a value Bourland instills in her players on and off the field.

“I tell them, go all out, and have fun laughter, leave it all on the field.. I tell them a lot especially my seniors, you know this is the last time probably,” Bourland said. “Don’t have any regrets, just go all out there.”

An amazing coach, a dedicated worker that everyone can come to and a caring member of the Northside family is what makes Bourland a true example of a remarkable women here in Texoma.

“It makes me excited,” Bourland said.



To add onto Bourland’s plate, she’s also a wife and mother of three boys that attend Northside ISD and also compete in livestock shows.