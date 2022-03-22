WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — This week’s Remarkable Woman retired from the Allred Unit where she spent seven years working with inmates on Cognitive Behavioral Therapy.

“We live in a society where sometimes it’s all about taking but there is no taking unless there is some giving,” Peggy Rogers said. “43 years ago, the field was not as open to women in all areas, genres, as it is in this day and age.”

But that didn’t stop Peggy from making a wave in the classroom.

“I had an opportunity to teach so many different ages and abilities that I think that’s the part that gave me the extra to want to keep on keeping on, to challenge me to try to do it better,” Peggy said.

Even after with a scary diagnosis of stage four breast cancer 21 years ago, Peggy didn’t let that stop her from her mission.

“I was only out for the surgeries and they scheduled my chemo it was all day thing back then and all the radiations I would leave school a little early and go do that, so I didn’t stop,” Peggy said.

But then Peggy’s career took a challenging yet rewarding turn, when she took her talents from the classroom to the prison system.

For eight years to be exact, she spent about seven at the James V. Allred Unit where she taught Cognitive Behavioral Therapy to inmates.

“I really think that teachers can get into a burnout and I had taught for many years and I needed a new challenge and that was the avenue I guess you could say I took,” Peggy said. “I think one of the main things I told them I learned from them was I learn from you every day, somethings granted I don’t need to know but I learn them nonetheless and it makes me a stronger person because of it.”

But though she is retire her work is far from over

“I hope I’m not done, I got some things I’m still thinking I’m wanting to do, I’m trying to learn how to do this retirement right now and that’s not easy, not for me not when you’ve taught all your life, worked all your life,” Peggy said.

Peggy also wrote a children’s book, The Undisclosed Cavern and she makes vintage items in her spare time which can be found at the Birds of a Feather Vintage Market Downtown Wichita Falls.