BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — We all have women in our lives who go above and beyond.

Whether it’s fighting fires or coaching the kids’ little league games Burkburnett native Stephanie Humberd is one Remarkable Woman.

As a career firefighter, Paramedic and most importantly mother, Stephanie Humberd knows life can change in an instant.

“We play games, once a month we try to do something as a family or we’ll go out of town and do something to make sure that we spend that quality time together and because we just don’t know, tomorrow’s not promised,” Stephanie said.

Stephanie has been a firefighter at Sheppard Air Force Base for three years and for five she’s volunteered where she could.

“My dad was a volunteer firefighter and I just enjoy being able to give back, growing up in this area, a lot of people give back to their community and I really enjoy seeing that,” Stephanie said. “I enjoy being able to give back to the town I grew up in.”

Stephanie’s wife Erika said we could all learn a thing or two from her selflessness.

“She doesn’t look at herself in any way of needing to be remarkable, she’s just looking at what can I do to better my community, what can I do to better my family, my life,” Erika said.

The mother of three decided being an EMT straight out of high school wasn’t enough, so Stephanie studied and took online paramedic classes during the pandemic, a goal a decade in the making.

“It took me 10 years to complete what I started but I was able to actually complete it and I had the right support system behind me,” Stephanie said. “Going to a fire, you still have people who get hurt and you need someone to take care of them along with fighting fires so now I can work on both sides of that.”

“It’s made me where I’m aware of what’s going on around me, it makes me pay attention more,” Erika said.

Stephanie’s burning passion for the fire service is what drives her desire to educate.

“We had a structure fire that I went to one night and a little girl that I had presented a fire presentation for ran up and hugged me and thanked me because she knew to get her family out, get to a safe meeting spot and that made it all worth it because I know people are getting good from what I’m doing,” Stephanie said.

But more than anything, she wants the youth to know the sky’s the limit.

“I try to share my knowledge especially being a female in the fire service, I try to pass that on to the younger ones and help them learn you know hey this is something you could get into and you can do it if you put your mind to it,” Stephanie said.

Stephanie’s serving heart, eagerness to educate and save lives is what makes her a remarkable woman.

“It makes me very proud to know that they think that highly of me and I must be doing something right, it makes me feel good as a mom and as a person,” Stephanie said.

Stephanie also fills in as a substitute for Burkburnett ISD nurses.

Her alma mater, Columbia Southern University named her the 2018 outstanding Fire Service Professional.

