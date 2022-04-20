What are the top-rated sheet masks on Sephora?

Even if you have a skin care routine that works well, your skin may need some extra TLC from time to time. A face mask provides an intensive dose of ingredients to target specific skin issues, so you can treat everything from breakouts to dull, dry skin. Sheet masks are usually the easiest, most versatile face masks, making them perfect for all skin types and routines.

Instead of a gel or cream formula, sheet masks use liquid ingredients to saturate a piece of cloth or paper that sits over your face. That means you don’t have to worry about washing the mask off when the treatment time is up. It also helps your skin absorb the ingredients more easily for faster results. Best of all, there’s a sheet mask out there for every skin issue, giving you plenty of options to choose from.

Not sure which mask to start with? Here are the most popular sheet masks you can find at Sephora to help your skin look its healthiest.

Most popular sheet masks on Sephora for under $10

Sephora Collection Clean Watermelon After Sun Mask

If you spend time in the sun, this affordable two-step sheet mask is an excellent option. It contains a portion for your face and another for your décolleté that helps restore moisture to your skin when the sun’s UV rays have dried it out. It’s made of natural bio-cellulose that doesn’t irritate the skin and features natural watermelon extract to provide vitamins and minerals. The mask is also vegan.

Dr. Jart+ Dermask Water Jet Vital Hydra Solution

Dehydrated skin responds well to this intensely moisturizing sheet mask. The formula contains oligo-hyaluronic acid and algae extract that provide long-lasting hydration and aquaxyl and xylitol to help the skin retain its moisture. The mask itself is made of fine cellulose fibers that allow the ingredients penetrate the skin more deeply. It’s free of parabens, sulfates and phthalates, too.

Wishful Thirst Trap Rose & Aloe Vera Soothing Sheet Mask

Loaded with aloe vera, hollyhock rose extract and sodium hyaluronate, this sheet mask can help calm stressed or irritated skin. Its formula soothes and softens the skin and even helps reduce redness. It provides significant moisture, too, leaving your skin looking plump and healthy. It also has a refreshing, cooling sensation on the skin.

GLAMGLOW Bubblesheet Oxygenating Deep Cleanse Mask

If your skin needs deep cleaning, this charcoal sheet mask is an ideal choice. It contains carbonated fizzy foam that helps remove dirt, oil and makeup from the pores without any irritation. It also features green tea and amino acid l-arginine to help the skin look brighter and healthier. The mask has a pleasant tingling sensation on the skin and a fresh citrus scent, too.

Dr. Jart+ Pore Remedy Purifying Mud Mask

This easy-to-use sheet mask helps clean and exfoliate the skin to target blackheads and other blemishes. It features green mud to help soak up excess oil and sea salt to gently remove dead skin cells. It works especially well for problem areas, such as the chin and sides of the nose. Best of all, the formula is dermatologist-tested, so it’s suitable for even sensitive skin.

Most popular sheet masks on Sephora for $10-$50

JLo Beauty That Limitless Glow Sheet Masks

These sheet masks consist of two parts — one for the upper part of the face and another for the lower — so they offer a better fit than other masks. They contain squalene and olive oil to help hydrate and rice sake ferment to brighten and condition. The formula is also chock full of antioxidants that protect the skin from free radical damage. Each set contains three masks, too.

Skin Laundry Wrinkle Release Facial Sheet Mask

If you’re in the market for an anti-aging sheet mask, this formula can help soften fine lines and wrinkles, brighten dull, uneven skin and smooth uneven texture. It features a blend of natural extracts that give the skin a tighter, firmer look, so you look healthy and refreshed afterward. It’s an excellent choice for all skin types.

La Mer Treatment Lotion Hydrating Mask

This sheet mask helps give the skin a radiant glow, no matter your age. It targets dryness, dullness, uneven texture and fine lines and wrinkles, too, so it leaves you with a fresh, healthy complexion. It also features skin-hugging technology to help the ingredients penetrate as deeply as possible.

Most popular sheet masks on Sephora for $50-$100

Lancome Renergie Lift Multi-Action Ultra Double-Wrapping Cream Face Mask

These unique sheet masks boast 20 grams of cream with linseed extract, so they’re a targeted treatment and moisturizer in one. Their ingredients help combat the signs of aging, including fine lines, wrinkles, sagging skin and dryness. They also help your skin look firmer and more radiant, so they’re an ideal formula for mature skin.

Shiseido Benefiance Pure Retinol Intensive Revitalizing Face Mask

These concentrated, two-part sheet masks work well for all skin types, but they’re designed to hydrate and repair the skin. They can help the skin appear more supple and radiant in a single application and reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles over time. Even though they contain retinol, the masks are even safe for sensitive skin.

Tatcha Luminous Deep Hydration Lifting Mask

Made from biocellulose material, these sheet masks contain red algae and hyaluronic acid to leave you with firm, lifted, hydrated skin. It’s coconut-derived, so it helps form a barrier over the skin to improve penetration. The masks are dermatologist-tested and cruelty-free, too.

Most popular sheet masks on Sephora for $100+

SK-II Pitera Facial Treatment Mask

Thanks to the intense hydration they provide, these sheet masks are one of the most popular options on the market. They offer the skin plenty of vitamins, minerals, organic acids and amino acids, which all help with skin cell renewal. They don’t contain any artificial fragrances or colors, either. These masks are pricey, but you get 10 in each pack.

SK-II Brightening Derm Revival Mask

If it’s a healthy glow you’re after, these radiance-boosting sheet masks are a perfect choice. They clarify and moisturize the skin to help it feel softer and also combat dullness and dark spots. The included vitamin B3 and vitamin C help brighten the skin, making it look more luminous, too. Each set contains 10 masks.

