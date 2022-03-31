Which Josie Maran products are best?

Josie Maran, the eponymous brand founded by the model and entrepreneur, made its name by formulating rich, nourishing products that look great on the skin and add moisture and a youthful glow. With a full range of options, from body butters to eye creams and cosmetics, it’s hard to choose just one. But if you’re looking for a popular all-purpose product that lets you sample this bestselling line, the Josie Maran The Glow Duo Kit is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a Josie Maran product

Face vs. body

Josie Maran has a great array of products for face and body, each formulated to be effective but gentle. If you’re looking to refine the skin on your face to prepare it for makeup application, or if you wear cosmetics every day, lean into their face oils and butters. If you’re finding the skin on your body consistently ashy or flaky, choose a body product instead.

Your skin’s needs

Josie Maran tends to include rich, hydrating oils in their formulations, including argan oil, the cornerstone of many of their products. If you have oily or acne-prone skin, lean into their lighter products made for oily skin.

Travel size vs. full size

If you’re just getting started learning about this cult favorite skin care line, you can test out the products for less with their travel-sized offerings. Bonus: They fit in your makeup bag for when you need to take your skin care on the go.

What to look for in a quality Josie Maran product

Hydration

One of Josie Maran’s key qualities is the rich moisturizing ingredients they infuse into their products. So if you’re dealing with dry or flaky skin, Josie Maran has a lot of terrific options that go on thick but absorb fully, like their signature argan oil.

SPF

We all know we should wear SPF daily to protect our skin, but so often these formulas have a chemical smell and feel too heavy on the face. Not Josie Maran’s — all products with SPF are light, clean and easy to layer on under makeup, making them a great choice when you want to get serious about your sun protection.

Gentle exfoliation

Exfoliating doesn’t have to be harsh and tough on the skin, as demonstrated by the variety of Josie Maran products that offer gentle skin rejuvenation for glowing, healthy-looking skin. Try their retinol or enzyme products for a mild clean.

How much you can expect to spend on a Josie Maran product

Josie Maran products range from as low as $17 to upward of $50 for kits and larger sizes.

Josie Maran products FAQ

Are Josie Maran products cruelty-free?

A. Per the brand’s website, their products are cruelty-free, phthalate-free, formaldehyde-free and don’t contain synthetic fragrances, mineral oil or gluten.

What’s the best way to apply Josie Maran moisturizing products?

A. First, get your skin clean and well-exfoliated. Then, while skin is still damp, apply your preferred Josie Maran moisturizer. The reason it’s preferable to apply moisturizers on damp skin is that the product can seal in the natural moisture already present in the skin, leading to a healthy, natural feel.

Do Josie Maran products expire?

A. Because Josie Maran products are made with natural ingredients and a minimum of preservatives, you’ll want to replace them every 12 to 18 months to ensure their freshness.

What’s the best Josie Maran product to buy?

Top Josie Maran product

Josie Maran The Glow Duo Kit

What you need to know: This combination of the brand’s favorites, including their Whipped Argan Oil Face Butter, Bright Skin Vitamin C Serum, and signature 100% Pure Argan Oil, offers brightening and soothing for most skin types.

What you’ll love: If you’ve got any dullness, dryness, or even dark spots, this combo smooths out your skin and evens out tone while giving you a healthy glow. The company suggests using the vitamin C serum first, allowing it to absorb fully before applying the face butter and then the argan oil.

What you should consider: The three-step process can seem lengthy to some. If you don’t deal with dark spots, or want an on-the-go routine, opt for just the face butter on most days, with the full application on weekends when you have extra time to let products absorb.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Top Josie Maran product for the money

Josie Maran Mini 100% Pure Argan Oil Light

What you need to know: Get started with the benefits of argan oil with this light formulation that soaks in even faster than the original.

What you’ll love: This oil absorbs into skin with the speed of a light cream and leaves your face feeling hydrated and glowing. Ideal for even oilier and sensitive skin types, as well as those prone to breakouts, it’s formulated to provide all the benefits of regular argan oil while absorbing quickly into a matte base.

What you should consider: This is a mini size, and if you’re an avid user, you’ll need to restock quickly.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Worth checking out

Josie Maran Argan Color Stick

What you need to know: Josie Maran’s roots as a skincare company show even in their cosmetics, as this moisture-rich color stick demonstrates. It goes on smooth and creamy and feels great on your skin.

What you’ll love: Versatile and sunny, this color brightens up most complexions. Use it on cheeks or lips to bring a touch of summer to your look any time of the year. The creamy stick blends easily and goes on sheer for a dash of color that’s not overpowering.

What you should consider: If you’re sensitive to smells, you should know this has a distinct menthol aroma, which can feel especially strong if you apply it on lips.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

