Which whipped body butters are best?

Whipped body butter is the more luxurious and richer cousin to lotion, and it’s typically the best option for hydrating and moisturizing your dehydrated skin. The top whipped body butters are made with ingredients like cocoa butter, shea butter and oils like argan oil and coconut oil. These oils are known for their high concentrations of essential vitamins and fatty acids that help your skin retain moisture and soften. With its rich, moisturizing qualities, the Josie Maran Whipped Argan Oil Ultra-Hydrating Body Butter is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a whipped body butter

Consider the ingredients

It’s important to search for whipped body butter with ingredients like avocado oil, coconut oil, argan oil, mango butter, cocoa butter, shea butter and other dry skin-friendly ingredients that can help your skin lock in moisture, keep it supple and soften it.

Look for a body butter with no allergens

It’s also essential to stay away from whipped body butter with allergens or drying agents, like alcohol, parabens, phthalates and synthetic colors. Synthetic colors can cause breakouts and irritate your skin.

Figure out which consistency you want

Whipped or souffle body butters have the same amazing ingredients as the thicker and firmer body butters, but they’re slightly lighter and easier to spread onto your skin.

What to look for in a quality whipped body butter

Deeply hydrating

The top whipped body butters on the market hydrate your dehydrated skin, absorb quickly into the skin and keep the skin hydrated throughout the entire day.

Protecting

It’s also crucial to look for whipped body butters that help protect your skin from the elements by creating a barrier between your skin and the outside world.

Multipurpose

The best whipped body butter can do more than simply moisture your skin. It can also help remove your makeup and soften your cuticles during manicures.

How much you can expect to spend on a whipped body butter

You can usually expect to spend anywhere from $5-$30 or more for whipped body butter. The most basic whipped body butters go for $5-$14, while the midrange whipped body butters cost about $15-$25 and the high-end whipped body butters go for $30 or more.

Whipped body butter FAQ

Is body butter greasy or oily like real butter?

A. Some body butters will leave you with a sheen or film on your skin, depending on the ingredients in the body butter. But the best whipped body butters on the market will absorb into your skin without leaving any residue or film.

Will body butter seep into your clothes?

A. If you put your clothes on right after you apply your whipped body butter, you might get some transfer of the body butter product onto your clothing, but it depends on the consistency, the ingredients and the length of time it takes the product to absorb into the skin. If you are concerned about the whipped body butter getting on your clothing, you should give it plenty of time to absorb entirely into your skin before putting on clothes.

If you do notice that there’s still body butter on the surface of your skin when you’re ready to get dressed, then you should use an old towel to dab your skin and get rid of any film or residue. You might also find that you are using too much product, so you should try using a little less whipped body butter next time.

Will body butter clog your pores?

A. Whipped body butter isn’t usually known for clogging the pores, but everybody’s body is different, so the whipped body butter might clog your pores if your skin is very sensitive to ingredients and oils like shea butter. It’s important to try a patch test to figure out how your skin will react before putting the whipped body butter all over your skin.

Also, if you are using the whipped body butter on your face, then you should make sure that the body butter is non-comedogenic, meaning that it’s formulated to not clog the pores. It’s also best to use lighter creams rather than thick body butter if you are worried about the body butter potentially clogging your pores.

What’s the best whipped body butter to buy?

Top whipped body butter

Josie Maran Whipped Argan Oil Ultra-Hydrating Body Butter

What you need to know: This hydrating and luxurious whipped body butter from Josie Maran won’t leave your skin with an oily sheen.

What you’ll love: This Josie Maran whipped body butter locks in moisture to hydrate the skin, while 100% pure argan oil repairs and nourishes the skin. The rich whipped body butter absorbs quickly and spreads easily.

What you should consider: There is no fragrance added to this body butter, but some customers don’t like the natural scent of the product.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Sephora and Ulta

Top whipped body butter for the money

The Body Shop Mango Body Butter

What you need to know: This body butter from The Body Shop is the perfect option if you are looking for a budget-friendly body butter with your own choice of scent.

What you’ll love: This affordable Body Shop body butter comes in 18 different scents and features a rich and creamy consistency. The body butter is also nongreasy and won’t clog your pores.

What you should consider: A few customers say that the body butter arrives damaged and unsealed.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Ulta

Worth checking out

L’Occitane Ultra Rich Body Cream

What you need to know: This thick and nourishing body butter from L’Occitane lasts a fairly long time and hydrates your dry skin quickly.

What you’ll love: This L’Occitane whipped body butter is moisturizing and nourishing on your dry skin and provides a firm texture while applying smoothly. The body butter also won’t make your skin greasy.

What you should consider: Some customers say that the scent of the body butter is too unpleasant and strong.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Sephora and Ulta

