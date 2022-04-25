Which Paige jeans are best?

Blue jeans are among the most versatile bottoms you can have in your closet. Depending on their design, they can be worn just as easily for casual lunches as for fancy dinners. The Paige brand is among the most high-end, so while its jeans are expensive, they’re also worth the price.

The best Paige jeans are the Paige Margot Ultra Skinny Jeans. The dark wash looks great for any occasion, and they’re machine-washable with no special care requirements. Additionally, they’re among Paige’s most affordable options.

What to know before you buy Paige jeans

Rise

Where jeans sit around the waist is known as rise, of which there are three levels.

Low-rise jeans rest around or below the hip. They can make short torsos look longer, but many find low-rise jeans distasteful.

Mid-rise jeans rest just above the hips. They are the most commonly made and fit any body type.

High-rise jeans rest high above the hips, sometimes as far as the belly button. They fit most body types and can make legs look longer.

Wash

In jeans, wash refers to their color.

Light washes are light in color, with some jeans even using bleach to make them completely white. They’re best for casual situations.

Dark wash jeans are deep blue, with some being dark to the point of blackness. They are great for more refined events but can be used in all situations.

Medium wash jeans are somewhere in the middle. They can also be worn for almost any occasion, depending on how far they lean towards being light or dark wash.

What to look for in quality Paige jeans

Material

Paige jeans are usually made of majority cotton or a mix of several materials.

Majority cotton is the most common material for jeans, Paige or not. It’s comfortable, durable and relatively affordable. However, majority cotton jeans do have a tendency to shrink slightly from their first wash. The other material is usually just enough elastane to help the waist fit better.

Mixed material Paige jeans are usually a majority rayon. This gives the jeans a slight sheen compared to majority cotton's matte look. The other materials are usually an even mix of cotton and polyester for durability and comfort plus a touch of elastane for fit.

Pockets

Like most jeans, Paige jeans usually have five pockets: two back pockets, two front pockets and one mini front pocket, which was originally designed to hold a pocket watch. However, the pockets typically have different sizes and depths with some only being for show. If you plan on carrying a bag, it may not matter. Otherwise, double-check if your prospective jeans can hold the items you need to carry.

How much you can expect to spend on Paige jeans

Paige jeans cost roughly $100-$300, though most cost $200-$250. Paige jeans that cost $150 or less are typically on sale. Larger sizes can increase the cost, but not by much.

Paige jeans FAQ

How do I care for Paige jeans?

A. Paige jeans, like most jeans, are exceedingly easy to take care of. Few, if any, require special care or aren’t machine-washable. That said, depending on the materials used in a given pair of jeans, there may be some first wash considerations to be aware of. For example, all jeans need to be washed before wearing to remove the last of the dyes. Jeans that are majority cotton may shrink slightly from the first wash.

How long will a pair of Paige jeans last?

A. If you take care of them properly — including washing them in the proper cycles and temperatures — and don’t wear them every day, Paige jeans can last for many years. Even if you treat them roughly, they are likely to last for close to a year.

Why are there rivets on Paige jeans?

A. Most jeans, no matter the brand, use rivets to reinforce areas that have the highest rates of wear and tear. The rivets also add to the design and help the metal button stand out less.

What are the best Paige jeans to buy?

Top Paige jeans

Paige Margot Ultra Skinny Jeans

What you need to know: This is an excellent all-around pair of jeans.

What you’ll love: The jeans mix four materials — rayon, cotton, polyester and spandex — for comfort, durability and an easy fit. The high waist and skinny legs look great with a variety of outfits and shoes. They are machine-washable with no special care requirements.

What you should consider: Several consumers said they run large — you’ll want to order a size smaller. Others felt they didn’t stretch as much as they should.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Paige jeans for the money

Paige Verdugo Ankle Skinny Jeans with Raw Hems

What you need to know: If you have never worn Paige jeans, you should try this pair, which happens to be the brand’s least expensive option.

What you’ll love: They have a mid-rise waist and high ankles to accentuate the legs. They come in five designs and have five pockets. They are a majority rayon with cotton and polyester mixed in plus a touch of spandex.

What you should consider: Some customers had issues with the material stretching out over time. Others had issues with the brighter designs washing out quickly and becoming muted.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Paige Sarah Slim Jeans

What you need to know: These jeans combine several styles for a great look.

What you’ll love: They’re available in a mix of light washes and little-to-high distressing for the ultimate casual look. They have a high-rise waist and five pockets. They are made of cotton and a dash of elastane for fit.

What you should consider: The distressing and light wash make them unsuitable for non-casual events. The jeans may shrink in their first washing, so order a size up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

