What are the hottest holiday toys for kids in 2022?

The holidays are the most magical time of the year when families gather and the aroma of freshly baked cookies wafts through the air. For parents and those with little ones on their Christmas list, seeing the joy of children may be the best part of the holidays, even if it means strolling the aisles of busy stores to find the perfect gift. As a bonus, retailers are slowly releasing their holiday gift guides to help you figure out what’s trending this year. So, whether you’re looking for toys or tech, here are the 100 best gifts for kids this holiday season.

Tech and video games

Nintendo Switch Lite

For on-the-go gaming, no handheld device is better than the Nintendo Switch Lite. It features a built-in control pad and comes in a variety of colors to suit any style. With unlimited games of all levels, it’s fun for all ages. Sold by Amazon

VTech Kidizoom Smartwatch DX

Kids love to be just like adults, and this smartwatch is a top age-appropriate option that lets kids do more than just tell time. In addition to an alarm and stopwatch, it also features a calculator, camera, voice recorder, games and a motion sensor. Sold by Amazon

Razer Kraken X Ultralight Gaming Headset

Since it’s 40% lighter than comparable gaming headsets, this one will be comfortable all day. It features a noise-canceling microphone that reduces background and ambient noises and audio controls in the headset for convenient adjustments. Sold by Amazon

Apple Airpods Pro

These Airpods are perfect for kids who have a long commute, watch videos on their tablet or just want to listen to music. And they ensure parents don’t have to listen to every TikTok video. They feature active noise cancellation and adaptive transparency mode to reduce or let in background noise. Also included is a charging case and lanyard loop. Sold by Amazon

All-New Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro Tablet

From reading books to playing games to watching videos, this tablet does everything a kid needs. Plus, parents can feel safe with the easy-to-use controls that allow adults to set limits, block inappropriate sites, approve downloads and more. Sold by Amazon

Toys

Little Live Pets Mama Surprise with Guinea Pig and Hutch

As one of this season’s hottest toys, kids will love this interactive toy that features a surprise element. After nurturing the mama guinea pig, put it back into the hutch and wake up to three new babies. Sold by Amazon

Lego Minecraft The Crafting Box

Minecraft fans will love this Lego set with over 500 pieces that let kids create adventures from the real Minecraft world. It comes with popular mini-figures, including Steve, Alex, Creeper, pig and zombie. Sold by Amazon

Magic Mixies Magical Misting Crystal Ball

This interactive toy combines magic and surprises in one exciting toy that won the 2022 Toy of the Year award. Kids use a magic wand to create a fortune-telling pet that plays games and casts spells. Sold by Amazon

Crazy Forts Playset

With this fort kit, kids can use their imagination to build a castle, tunnel, rocket and more fun forts. It comes with 44 sticks and 25 balls that are effortless to reposition, deconstruct and put back together again. Sold by Amazon

Gabby’s Dollhouse Cakey Kitchen Set

Toys inspired by popular TV shows are trending this year, and fans of “Gabby’s Dollhouse” will love this play kitchen. It features over 20 sounds and phrases and stands over 3 feet tall. Sold by Amazon

STEM and educational

National Geographic Geode STEM Kit

Learn about geology and have fun discovering treasures with this kit. Included are 10 geodes, safety goggles, display stands and a learning guide. Sold by Amazon

Harry Potter Paperback Box Set

Experience spellbinding magic and excitement through reading, thanks to the Harry Potter books. It comes with all seven books in a gorgeously designed box. Sold by Amazon

Gskyer Telescope for Kids

This telescope is straightforward enough for kids to understand and powerful enough to view the moon, stars, Jupiter and more. It also comes with 10mm and 25mm eyepieces. Sold by Amazon

Osmo-Coding Starter Kit for Fire Tablet

Kids will feel like they’re playing a game with this coding kit. It features three games from beginner to advanced levels that let kids create music, puzzles and more. Sold by Amazon

Magna-Tiles Arctic Animals 25-Piece Set

Even a toy as simple as magnetic tiles promotes mental growth in kids with STEM concepts and critical thinking skills without using a screen. Sold by Amazon

Board games

Alderac Entertainment Group Cascadia

Take a journey to the Pacific Northwest while creating a harmonious ecosystem and fulfilling wildlife goals. It’s recommended for kids over 10 years old and takes between 30 minutes to an hour to complete. Sold by Amazon

Ravensburger Minecraft: Builders & Biomes

Experience Minecraft without screens, thanks to this adventurous game. It’s straightforward to learn and lets up to four people play at a time. Sold by Amazon

Days of Wonder Ticket to Ride First Journey

While collecting cards and creating train routes is exciting for young kids, it also teaches kids how to strategize and think critically. Plus, this game is suitable for the whole family. Sold by Amazon

Pokemon Battle Academy

This game comes with three complete Pokemon TCG decks that have 60 cards each and a two-player game board. Lead your team in a heads-up battle against another trainer to see who wins. Sold by Amazon

Trekking the National Parks

Those who enjoy nature will love this board game that allows users to explore the best national parks in the United States. While it’s suitable for kids as young as 8, even adults will want to participate. Sold by Amazon

Toddlers

Paw Patrol True Metal Movie Pack of 6 Collectible Toy Cars

From Marshall to Chase to Skye, this collection includes six colorful toy cars from the beloved Paw Patrol movie. The cars feature working wheels and metal material. Sold by Amazon

Melissa & Doug Vroom & Zoom Interactive Wooden Dashboard

Let toddlers feel like real racecar drivers with this interactive driving toy. It features a realistic steering wheel, working lights and sounds, a scrolling GPS and a twisting key. Sold by Amazon

Playskool Sit ‘n Spin

This classic spinning activity is still a favorite for toddlers today. It’s controlled entirely by the toddler who can choose to go round and round as much as they want. Sold by Amazon

Sereed Toddler Balance Bike

This toddler bike is not only a ton of fun, but also helps develop balance, coordination and other motor skills. It comes in several colors. Sold by Amazon

Hide N Side Ball Pit Tunnel Playset

This playset comes with five tent pieces to create the ultimate obstacle course, including a ball pit, tunnels and target dart wall. Plus, it pops open and is ready to use in seconds. Sold by Amazon

