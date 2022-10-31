"Alice in Wonderland" characters are great choices for families or friends who want to go to costume parties as a group of related characters.

Which ‘Alice in Wonderland’ costume for kids is best?

A young girl named Alice fell down a rabbit hole and encountered a world of fantasy creatures. Through a series of adventures and misadventures, Alice meets these characters at a tea party, a croquet court and a trial, then finally awakens to realize it was all just a dream.

The characters Alice met were all quite fantastic, and many of them are available as costumes for kids. If you are looking for a classic Alice costume, take a look at the Wonderful Alice Costume for Kids.

What to know before you buy an ‘Alice in Wonderland’ costume for kids

Size

If you are buying Halloween costumes for kids, take a few minutes to consider the many differences in the sizes and shapes of kids. Take all three of the following measurements into consideration and you will have an excellent chance of choosing the size that is right for your child’s size and shape.

Height: One 60-pound child can easily be a foot taller than another. One 8-year-old can be a foot shorter than a classmate. Like age and weight, height varies a great deal from child to child.

Weight: A 10-year-old might weigh as little as 50 pounds or as much as 120 pounds. And even two kids who weigh exactly the same can be shaped very differently.

Age: Some kids are taller than average for their age and some are smaller, so age isn't a good measurement on its own. One 6-year-old may be 3 feet tall and another may be 4 feet tall.

What to look for in a quality ‘Alice in Wonderland’ costume for kids

Material

Look for thicker material that won’t tear easily. The skirt on Alice’s dress can get caught on something, and being made of thicker material will lessen the chances of the dress getting a long tear that ruins the costume.

Accessories

An Alice costume doesn’t need anything more than a dress and shoes, but imagine the White Rabbit without his cherished pocket watch, or the Queen of Hearts without her scepter and crown. High-quality costumes will come with key accessories.

How much you can expect to spend on an ‘Alice in Wonderland’ costume for kids

“Alice in Wonderland” costumes for small kids run anywhere from $20-$30. Most “Alice in Wonderland” costumes cost $40-$50. Lavish costumes run as high as $100 or more.

‘Alice in Wonderland’ costume for kids FAQ

Do ‘Alice in Wonderland’ costumes come in boys’ and girls’ versions?

A. Many characters in the book are designated male, including the Mad Hatter, White Rabbit, Cheshire Cat, Caterpillar and Tweedle Dum and Tweedle Dee. But there’s no reason any child of any gender can’t dress as Alice. At a younger age, many costumes can be unisex. Just remember to measure your child as best you can for size compatibility.

What is “costume-quality” clothing?

A. Costumes are made to different standards than regular clothing. The main reason for this is that they are made to be worn only a few times a year at most and therefore do not take durability and longevity into account. Costumes typically use inexpensive materials to keep the prices down.

What’s the best ‘Alice in Wonderland’ costume for kids to buy?

Top ‘Alice in Wonderland’ costume for kids

Wonderful Alice Costume for Kids

What you need to know: Turn any costume party into an Adventure in Wonderland with this Alice costume.

What you’ll love: This “Alice in Wonderland” costume for kids includes a blue dress, mismatched harlequin footless tights and arm warmers, all topped off by a big black bow headband. The attached apron has red and black playing-card suits on the front.

What you should consider: This Alice costume comes in three sizes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top ‘Alice in Wonderland’ costume for kids for the money

Infant Little Mad Hatter Costume

What you need to know: Adorable is the word most adults use to describe this Mad Hatter costume for your tiny one.

What you’ll love: This “Alice in Wonderland” costume for kids is made of polyester, gingham, fleece and satin fabrics. The orange coat with tails has vest panels with hook-and-loop fasteners behind appliqued “buttons.” The oversize blue polka-dot bow tie is sewn into the neckline of the vest panel. The big floppy green hat is made of soft and crushable plush materials with the wacky 10/6 label sewn into the orange hatband.

What you should consider: The manufacturer says this costume runs true to size.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Caterpillar Plush Hood for Kids

What you need to know: Step right through the looking glass with this plush caterpillar hood.

What you’ll love: This full-head caterpillar hat sits over the head and secures under the chin with a hook-and-loop tab. This “Alice in Wonderland” costume for kids comes in one size and features the signature two-tone blue face and the first four legs with yellow “feet.”

What you should consider: This hood covers the entire head but leaves the face open.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

David Allan Van writes for BestReviews.

