Save on mattress toppers from Casper, Sealy and Tempur-Pedic

Mattress toppers are an affordable option for making your bed more comfy — and they get even more reasonably priced around Black Friday. You’ll find all kinds of mattress topper Black Friday deals, so there are plenty of options, whatever your bed size and preference.

This year, Black Friday is on Nov. 24, but you’ll also find some great offers in the run-up to the event. A couple of our favorite deals right now include the Casper Sleep Comfy Mattress Topper and the Sealy TrueForm 2-Inch Memory Foam Mattress Topper.

Memory foam topper deals

Memory foam adapts to your form as you sleep, helping to relieve pressure points. Some memory foam toppers are made from just memory foam, while others have layers of memory foam and other supportive foams.

10% OFF

This layered foam mattress combines memory foam with another plush foam layer for a blend of comfort and support. It’s breathable so air can circulate as you sleep and you don’t end up overheating.

Other memory foam topper deals worth checking out

We love the plush comfort and adaptive support of the Sealy TrueForm 3-Inch Memory Foam Mattress Topper. 15% OFF

The Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress Topper fits easily under a standard fitted sheet. 9% OFF

Cooling topper deals

If you tend to sleep hot, you might prefer a cooler topper. You’ll find plenty of mattress topper Black Friday deals on cooling mattress toppers.

20% OFF + $10 OFF COUPON

Since it’s made from breathable materials, this topper allows for plenty of airflow, keeping you from overheating in your sleep. It has a plush pillow-top feel and keeps its shape nicely, rather than getting flat with use.

Other cooling topper deals worth checking out

The Sleep Zone Cooling Queen Mattress Topper offers zoned support. $20 OFF COUPON

Not only is the Topmiss Mattress Topper breathable, but it’s made from natural materials — cotton and soybean fiber. 33% OFF PLUS 40% OFF COUPON

Gel-infused topper deals

Memory foam can sleep hot, but some manufacturers infuse it with gel to disperse heat for a cooler night’s sleep. You’ll find some great Black Friday deals on gel-infused mattress toppers.

Measuring 3 inches deep, this topper is comfortable and supportive. The memory foam adapts to your shape and relieves pressure points, while the gel-infused finish helps keep you cool.

Other gel-infused topper deals worth checking out

The MLILY Memory Foam Mattress Topper is available in 2-inch, 3-inch and 4-inch thicknesses. 16% OFF + $4 OFF COUPON

With seven zones, the DQZ Queen Mattress Topper offers the right level of support where you need it. 6% OFF + 50% OFF COUPON

King topper deals

King mattress toppers fit king mattresses perfectly. They come in a range of varieties, including memory foam and pillow top.

15% OFF

Slim yet comfortable, this mattress topper is great if you don’t want anything too bulky but still want a plush feeling. It’s made from a memory foam that’s moisture-wicking and gel-infused.

Other king topper deals worth checking out

Queen topper deals

Queen beds are popular and, therefore, plenty of people want queen mattress toppers. You’ll find ample mattress topper Black Friday deals on queen toppers.

17% OFF

Made from gel-infused memory foam, this topper is great for anyone who finds regular memory foam too hot. It offers a perfect balance of support and comfort. At 4 inches thick, it’s enough to make up for even a lumpy or uneven mattress.

Other queen topper deals worth checking out

The D & G Plush Extra Thick Mattress Topper is made from a comfy down alternative. 15% OFF COUPON

Full topper deals

Full mattress toppers are great for kids who’ve outgrown twin beds or small guest rooms. They’re usually cheaper than larger sizes and available with an even bigger discount for Black Friday.

28% OFF

The adaptive foam hugs your body to provide support while reducing the chance of aching joints. It’s made using an open-cell foam, which is breathable — unlike standard memory foam. The nonslip base helps keep it in place without sliding.

Other full topper deals worth checking out

The Best Price Mattress Topper is an affordable gel memory foam option. 7% OFF

If you’re looking for a high-end full mattress topper, consider the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt + Cooling Mattress Topper. 24% OFF

Where to find the best Black Friday deals on mattress toppers?

Amazon is always a good place to start when looking for the best mattress topper Black Friday deals. Its Black Friday sales are always impressive, and it has a huge number of products, so you’re more likely to find a topper you love. That said, there are other retailers that have big discounts on mattress toppers around Black Friday, including Walmart and Best Buy.

If you have a particular brand in mind, it’s also worth checking the manufacturer’s website. You can sometimes get the best deals buying directly from the manufacturer, especially from bed-in-a-box brands, such as Casper or Leesa.

However, being flexible can often help you nab the best bargains. If you’re only considering one make or model of mattress topper, you might be disappointed when it doesn’t go on sale or the discount isn’t as big as you’d like. But if you’re willing to consider a wider range of topper brands and styles, you’re more likely to pick one up with a significant discount.

FAQ

It’s important to choose the right mattress topper for you and maybe you still have some questions. These are some of the most common questions people ask about mattress toppers to shed light on what’s important.

Q. Is it better to have a mattress topper that is too big or too small?

A. If your mattress topper is too large for your bed, a sheet won’t fit over it properly, and it may move around while you sleep. Since it’ll be hanging over the edges, it can increase the likelihood of you falling out of bed. A mattress topper that’s too small will leave some space between the edge of the topper and the edge of the mattress, which isn’t ideal but is safer. It’s always best to choose a mattress topper that’s an exact fit for your mattress.

Q. What are the benefits of a mattress topper?

A. A mattress topper provides a layer of padding to make your mattress more comfortable, even if it’s worn or too hard for your preferences. Buying a topper is far cheaper than buying a whole new mattress and can improve your quality of sleep.

It also protects your mattress from spills, sweat and wear and tear. Some mattress toppers are even washable, so if they get dirty, it’s easy to spruce them up. Plus, if you suffer from dust-mite allergies, the ability to wash a mattress topper can reduce sniffles and other allergic reactions at night.

