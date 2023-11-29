It’s the most wonderful time of the year

For anyone who loves Christmas movies, this really is the most wonderful time of the year. Hallmark’s “Countdown to Christmas” is in full swing, which means you can get your fix of holiday flicks multiple times a week.

“Countdown to Christmas” is Hallmark’s annual event, with new Christmas movies premiering every Friday, Saturday and Sunday leading up to Christmas. It started Oct. 20, but don’t worry — there are still plenty of new movies set to debut through Dec. 17. So get your cozy blankets and hot mugs of cocoa ready.

Here’s what’s coming up during the rest of this year’s Countdown, as reported by Hallmark.

Hallmark’s ‘Countdown to Christmas’ remaining new movies

Friday, Dec. 1

8 p.m.: “My Norwegian Holiday”

Synopsis: “Dealing with her grandma’s death, JJ seeks dissertation inspiration. Henrik, drawn to her troll figurine, invites her to Bergen, Norway, to trace its origins.”

Saturday, Dec. 2

8 p.m.: “A Not So Royal Christmas”

Synopsis: “Tabloid journalist Charlotte attempts to land an interview with a reclusive Count. In response, the royal family has a groundskeeper pose as the Count since the real one fled years ago.”

Sunday, Dec. 3

8 p.m.: “Christmas With a Kiss”

Synopsis: “A woman returns home to help with her family’s Christmas Carnival and romance ignites. A photojournalist curates a surprise reunion.”

Friday, Dec. 8

8 p.m.: “Magic in Mistletoe”

Synopsis: “When Harrington Davis, author of the popular book series Magic in Mistletoe, loses his holiday spirit, his publicist, April, must step in to help him save his career and find the magic again.”

Saturday, Dec. 9

8 p.m.: “Christmas on Cherry Lane”

Synopsis: “Three families celebrate Christmas at turning points in their lives.”

Sunday, Dec. 10

8 p.m.: “Round and Round”

Synopsis: “Rachel’s stuck in a time loop, reliving the night of her parents’ Hanukkah party. Can Zach, the ‘nice boy’ Grandma’s trying to set her up with, help her make it to tomorrow?”

Friday, Dec. 15

8 p.m.: “The Secret Gift of Christmas”

Synopsis: “A personal shopper helps her new client and recent widower reconnect with his young daughter, find them both everything on their wish list, and rediscover the joys of Christmas.”

Saturday, Dec. 16

8 p.m.: “Sealed with a List”

Synopsis: “This holiday season, festive Carley sets out to conquer her list of abandoned resolutions from last year. Aided by coworker Wyatt, she finds love and the confidence to chase her dreams.”

Sunday, Dec. 17

8 p.m.: “Friends and Family Christmas”

Synopsis: “Overwhelmed by Christmas events and a surprise visit from her parents, photographer Dani asks lawyer Amelia for help. Pretending to date is the perfect solution until real feelings develop.”

