The 12 days of Christmas actually tells you when to take down your tree, too

It’s a new year, and the holiday season is officially over — or is it? If you’ve been putting off taking down your Christmas tree and other decorations, you’re actually not wrong. Tradition says the “correct” time to take down the tree is on the day of the Feast of Epiphany, which marks the official end of the Christmas season.

Not sure how much longer you should leave your tree up? Here’s what tradition says — and when most people say they take theirs down, tradition or otherwise.

Shop this article: ZOBER Christmas Ornament Storage Box, HOLDN’ STORAGE Christmas Ornament Storage Box, hatisan Large Christmas Ornament storage with Side Open

How long should you leave up your Christmas tree?

Most people don’t know that the 12 days of Christmas (yes, from the popular Christmas carol) actually start on Christmas Day. They end on Jan. 6, which is the Feast of Epiphany, the date marking when the Three Kings arrived to deliver their gifts to the newborn Jesus. That’s why, according to Christian tradition, the Christmas season ends on Jan. 6, and that’s when you should take down your tree and other decorations. In fact, some believe it’s bad luck to leave them up past that date.

But there are other considerations to keep in mind. If you have a live tree, make sure to keep giving it plenty of fresh water as long as you keep it up. If you notice it getting dry and crispy or dropping a ton of needles, it could become a fire hazard, and it’s a good idea to take it down.

Beyond that, though, it’s largely a personal choice when you put the décor away. According to an Opendoor survey in 2022, 84% of people put away Christmas decorations sometime in January, with 51% taking them down on or around New Year’s Day. As for me, with a long, gray Chicago winter ahead of me? I’ll leave them up until spring because we can all use the extra cheer.

The best products for storing Christmas ornaments and decorations

ZOBER Christmas Ornament Storage Box

This extra-large storage container safely stores away up to 128 ornaments in cube compartments that protect them from breaking during the off-season.

HOLDN’ STORAGE Christmas Ornament Storage Box

These cube storage boxes can hold up to 64 ornaments each. They also have label inserts, so you can easily see what’s stored in each box.

hatisan Large Christmas Ornament storage with Side Open

These drawer-style ornament storage boxes give you easy access to the ornaments stored in each layer.

ZOBER Christmas Wreath Storage Container

These zip-up containers safely store up to a 30-inch wreath, keeping it safe from dust, moisture and other dangers when not in use.

Balsam Hill 120-Piece Deluxe Rolling Ornament Storage Chest

This ornament storage bag holds up to 120 ornaments. It rolls on wheels, so you can easily move it to a closet or storage unit.

IRIS USA 2Pack 60qt Plastic Clear Ornament Storage Box

These storage boxes are made of clear plastic, allowing you to easily see the type of ornaments stored inside.

BALEINE Plastic Christmas Ornament Storage Box with Dividers

The long, shallow shape of these ornament storage boxes allows them to be stored under a bed (for those with limited closet or basement space).

BROSYDA Christmas Tree Storage Bag

This waterproof storage bag can safely store away an artificial Christmas tree up to 9 feet tall.

Softkiss Extra Large Waterproof Christmas Tree Bags

This extra-large waterproof storage bag can hold up to two artificial trees (each up to 9 feet tall).

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Christina Marfice writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2024 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.