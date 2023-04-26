What are the best Mother’s Day gifts under $20?

IN THIS ARTICLE:

Many people splurge on Mother’s Day gifts. But not everyone has the same budget — especially with mounting concerns about inflation this year. If you’re looking for thoughtful Mother’s Day gifts under $20, don’t worry. It’s surprising how many options there are. In fact, you could feel spoiled for choice.

No matter what type of gift category you’re considering, you’ll find a broad range of entry-level options for $20. There are also affordable accessories that go along with items the recipient may already have. And, if you’d like to get creative and have fun with Mother’s Day gifts, there’s no shortage of novelty gift items under $20.

How to find the best Mother’s Day gifts under $20

Popular types of affordable Mother’s Day gifts

With Mother’s Day around the corner, it’s a good idea to optimize your gift search so you can order items that will arrive on time. When you target popular categories with many options below $20, it’s much easier to stay within your budget.

Practical: Items that are usable daily or solve problems make great gifts, such as travel mugs, car accessories and kitchen gadgets. Useful items won’t contribute to clutter, making them top choices for minimalists.

Items that are usable daily or solve problems make great gifts, such as travel mugs, car accessories and kitchen gadgets. Useful items won’t contribute to clutter, making them top choices for minimalists. Self-care: Relaxation-themed gifts are often welcomed. Especially items that recipients might not buy for themselves. Skin care masks, bath accessories and aromatherapy items are top choices.

Relaxation-themed gifts are often welcomed. Especially items that recipients might not buy for themselves. Skin care masks, bath accessories and aromatherapy items are top choices. Hobby: There’s a good chance you’ll find small gifts under $20 related to the recipient’s favorite pastime. Quality athletic socks, for instance, are ideal for fitness enthusiasts. Creative people often appreciate arts and crafts materials.

There’s a good chance you’ll find small gifts under $20 related to the recipient’s favorite pastime. Quality athletic socks, for instance, are ideal for fitness enthusiasts. Creative people often appreciate arts and crafts materials. Fashion accessories: While $20 won’t get you far with fine jewelry. But, there are hundreds, if not thousands of fashion accessories below this price point. From scarves to costume jewelry, there’s something for everyone.

While $20 won’t get you far with fine jewelry. But, there are hundreds, if not thousands of fashion accessories below this price point. From scarves to costume jewelry, there’s something for everyone. Food and drink: Affordably-priced wine or chocolate assortments are classic gifts. Gift cards for meal delivery services are also worth considering. You can also go for accessories like an electric wine opener, aerator or chiller.

Ways to save on Mother’s Day gifts

Although a $20 Mother’s Day budget might feel like a squeeze, there are a few ways you can maximize savings to find the best gift.

Filter search results: Narrow your options by filtering search results based not only on price but also on category. Additionally, retailers have taken note of cost-conscious gift buyers, and many even have “$20 and Below” gift guides.

Narrow your options by filtering search results based not only on price but also on category. Additionally, retailers have taken note of cost-conscious gift buyers, and many even have “$20 and Below” gift guides. Discounts: Many stores have special promotions or coupons ahead of Mother’s Day. Depending on the sale, you might be able to find more expensive gifts — including some as much as $50 to $100 — available for less than $20.

Many stores have special promotions or coupons ahead of Mother’s Day. Depending on the sale, you might be able to find more expensive gifts — including some as much as $50 to $100 — available for less than $20. Rewards: If you belong to retailer rewards programs, cash in points to help pay. Even if it’s only a couple of dollars, that amounts to 10% savings on $20 gifts.

Extra costs to consider

Once you decide on a Mother’s Day gift, keep in mind other costs that could cut into your $20 budget.

If you don’t have gift wrap on hand, a gift wrap can set you back a few dollars. To offset the cost, consider wrapping the gift with recycled paper bags, newspaper or fabric remnants. You can also take advantage of free boxes from retailers.

When you shop online, you may need to pay for shipping. You can take advantage of free shipping promotions at certain retailers, but it can take up to two weeks to receive the gift. Which could be long after Mother’s Day. Instead, opt for free curbside or in-store pickup.

Best Mother’s Day gifts under $20

Tree Hut Moroccan Rose Shea Sugar Scrub

If you’re looking for an affordable self-care gift, this full-size tub of sugar scrub has an intoxicating aroma of rose, sweet almond and orange oils.

Sold by Ulta Beauty

Kasa Smart Plugs

Turn any outlet into a smart outlet with these Kasa Plugs that work with most smart assistants, including Alexa, IFTTT and Google Home.

Sold by Amazon

Tarte Tartelette Clay Eye Shadow Palette

The six-shade Tarte collection is ideal for creating modern everyday looks with a high color payoff.

Sold by Ulta Beauty

Blovin Mother and Child Love Necklace

This beautiful necklace is an easy way to show your mother that your connection is strong. It’s also an easy way for your mother to honor that connection in return.

Sold by Amazon

Benevolence LA Scented Candle

This 8-ounce scented candle jar, which comes in 18 scents such as wild lavender or rose and sandalwood, is a perfect aromatherapy gift.

Sold by Amazon

Digz Gardener Gloves

These quality gardening gloves are one of few options available with touch-screen-compatible fingertips. According to many buyers, they’re also plenty comfortable.

Sold by Home Depot

Tervis Gerbera Daisies Tumbler

Coffee and tea lovers appreciate this colorful tumbler that doesn’t sweat or leave dreaded condensation rings on desks.

Sold by Amazon

Philosophy Wild Passion Fruit Shampoo, Shower Gel & Bubble Bath

This luxurious three-in-one formula delivers a fragrant burst of vanilla and passion fruit. It also hydrates the skin.

Sold by Macy’s

“The Mindfulness Journal” by S.J. Scott and Barrie Davenport

This mindfulness journal is both a self-care and creative gift. It features writing prompts about self-discovery, stress management and living in the moment.

Sold by Amazon

Invisibobble Original Multipack

These snag-free hair ties minimize damage and breakage, not to mention they stay put during sleep and high-impact workouts.

Sold by Ulta Beauty

Frog Sac Spa Headband and Wristbands

Since most people wash their face twice a day, this tie-dye spa set is a welcomed addition to everyday skin care routines.

Sold by Amazon

30 Watt Silicone Wine Glass Holder

For anyone who loves relaxing with long, hot baths, this convenient glass holder makes it easy — and safe — to indulge in a glass of red or white wine.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Sian Babish writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.