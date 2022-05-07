Which men’s reflective jackets are best?

If you run, walk, bike or hike out on the street at night, you know how easily you can venture into an area where you aren’t visible to cars. Throw distracted drivers into the mix, and even an early evening stroll can become dangerous.

Reflective jackets today are made for style and comfort. Most are designed for athletic use and to keep you warm when out in harsh conditions. More important than anything else, a good reflective jacket can save your life. Our top pick is the Proviz Reflect360 Cycling Jacket.

What to know before you buy men’s reflective jackets

Size

You want to make sure that you buy a reflective jacket that fits, and don’t just assume that it will be the same size as a normal jacket. Most brands have their own size chart. Although sizing can differ between brands, many reflective jackets tend to run smaller than the average jacket, so you want to make sure you’re correctly gauging the sizes.

Reflectivity

The entire purpose of a reflective jacket is to be seen at night, so reflectivity is arguably the most important feature. Some of the higher-quality jackets are made entirely of reflective material, while others feature strategically placed reflective stripes that should make you visible from every angle.

Durability

You want a jacket that will last, and if you plan to wear your jacket out in the elements, during athletic activities, or on the job, it will be subjected to wear and tear. If you don’t want to be purchasing a new jacket every year, it might be worth the investment to purchase a higher quality jacket that you know you can depend on.

If you’re going to be outside in warmer weather during the summer, you might want to invest in a reflective shirt.

What to look for in quality men’s reflective jackets

Material

There are typically two components that make up a reflective jacket: the shell and the lining. The shell is often made from polyester, but some models are made from nylon or Gore-Tex. Not only should the shell of your jacket be reflective, but it should also be lightweight and waterproof to help protect you from the elements. Heavier reflective jackets have a lining that is often fleece or another fabric intended to create warmth and comfort.

Pockets

Pockets are a feature in almost all reflective jackets, but some of the higher quality models have specialty pockets specifically designed for cell phones or even a pocket for a chest radio, which is ideal for security, emergency and construction workers.

Hood

In addition to the waterproof exterior, some jackets have a lightweight hood that can protect you from the rain and can easily be stored away inside the collar when not needed.

Belt

Some models have a drawstring belt that better allows you to secure the fit and keep out water when outside in the rain.

How much you can expect to spend on men’s reflective jackets

Very thin polyester reflective jackets can be found for as little as $20 and these are typically made from reflective material or have a few reflective strips. Top-of-the-line options that are not only reflective but waterproof and warm with useful pockets and features can cost over $150, but good quality reflective jackets can still be found for under $50.

Men’s reflective jackets FAQ

Can I wear a reflective jacket outside in the winter?

A. Yes, but not all models are made for the cold weather. The reflective outer shell of the jacket is often thin and made from polyester, but many models come with a warm lining that is ideal for the colder months. If you know you’re going to be wearing the jacket in the winter, look for a model with a thick inner lining.

Are all reflective jackets waterproof?

A. Most jackets are either waterproof or water-resistant, which means they are good in light rain, but won’t stay as dry as waterproof models.

What are the best men’s reflective jackets to buy?

Top men’s reflective jacket

Proviz Reflect360 Cycling Jacket

What you need to know: Made entirely of reflective material, this jacket offers top-of-the-line visibility at night.

What you’ll love: You don’t need to be in direct light to be seen wearing this jacket because it’s visible in even dim conditions. This jacket was designed with athletes in mind and features taped inner seams that make it exceptionally waterproof in extreme weather conditions.

What you should consider: Some customers have noticed how the reflective coating can flake off over time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top men’s reflective jacket for the money

Charles River Apparel Men’s Signal Hi-Vis Waterproof Jacket

What you need to know: A reflective jacket that is windproof and waterproof, excellent in any condition.

What you’ll love: This jacket is loaded with extra features and pockets. In addition to the numerous reflective strips, the interior fleece lining will keep you warm. It features side-seam zippers for added ventilation and shoulder loops for radio attachments. This jacket also comes in big and tall sizes to accommodate all wearers.

What you should consider: The sizes tend to run small and a hood is not included.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Tingley Rubber Bomber II Jacket

What you need to know: A top-of-the-line jacket that can be worn at night or during the day.

What you’ll love: Comfortable, waterproof and warm, this jacket will help you remain visible in even the harshest conditions. The numerous pockets allow for extra storage, including a radio pocket on the left side of the chest. There’s also an attached hood that can be rolled away when it’s not needed.

What you should consider: The jacket tends to run small, so it’s recommended you select one size up if you’re in between sizes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

